Out of the past: Oct. 3

Plans made more than two years ago to construct a new Cape Girardeau County Private Ambulance Service facility apparently will proceed this fall. The cost estimates for the work two years ago exceeded expectations, which delayed the project.
The most immediate effect of a $1.2 million Economic Development Administration grant announced yesterday for the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority is construction can begin right away on the final phase of a railroad spur. The first phase was completed in late summer.
EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. -- Agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Capt. Elza Brantley of the Illinois State Police this morning seize gambling equipment at the Colony Club here and arrest three men on a federal complaint of violating interstate gambling statutes. Arrested are the operators of the club and a dealer there.
Buses and fire-department vehicles are being rerouted as workers resurface Frederick Street between Independence Street and Broadway. Buses en route to the bus station at 16 N. Frederick St. are using an alley from Independence Street; fire trucks that normally leave through a Frederick Street exit at the station are using a rear door onto Independence Street.
The first corps of flight instructors for the new Army airport has been ordered to report for duty Oct. 25. In preparation for their coming, construction work is being rushed on the No. 1 hangar to accommodate planes to be sent here by the Army to begin training of instructors and to enable those reporting to brush up on their flying and become acquainted with assigned flight areas.
The threat of a coffee shortage hits Cape Girardeau with a wallop as retail merchants, endeavoring to treat everyone fairly, clamps down with a rationing plan of their own -- one pound of coffee to a customer.
County farm agent C.M. McWilliams finally has persuaded the War Department to buy horses direct from farmers instead of paying a high price to commission men. A purchasing agent is expected to be in Jackson Friday morning to look over horses suitable for cavalry and light artillery use. Farmers with horses to sell are asked to have the animals on hand at the Jackson depot for inspection and purchase.
Harry Neal, a schoolteacher at Puxico, Missouri, passes through Cape Girardeau on his way to Washington, D.C., to take a position as clerk in a government department. Neal is well known in Cape Girardeau, having lived here for several years while attending school. He also taught school at Neelys Landing and other small towns in the county.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
