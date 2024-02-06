Out of the past: Oct. 3

1992

Plans made more than two years ago to construct a new Cape Girardeau County Private Ambulance Service facility apparently will proceed this fall. The cost estimates for the work two years ago exceeded expectations, which delayed the project.

The most immediate effect of a $1.2 million Economic Development Administration grant announced yesterday for the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority is construction can begin right away on the final phase of a railroad spur. The first phase was completed in late summer.

1967

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. -- Agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Capt. Elza Brantley of the Illinois State Police this morning seize gambling equipment at the Colony Club here and arrest three men on a federal complaint of violating interstate gambling statutes. Arrested are the operators of the club and a dealer there.

Buses and fire-department vehicles are being rerouted as workers resurface Frederick Street between Independence Street and Broadway. Buses en route to the bus station at 16 N. Frederick St. are using an alley from Independence Street; fire trucks that normally leave through a Frederick Street exit at the station are using a rear door onto Independence Street.