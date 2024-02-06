Out of the past: Oct. 29

Tommy and Sonya Miller of Scott City have been named Parents of the Year by the Missouri Governor's Council on Disability; their 8-year-old son, Ryan, has cerebral palsy; in addition, Cape Girardeau businessman Don E. Osborne has been honored as a Good Neighbor for his work with a disabled employee and with VIP Industries.
The price for gasoline in the Cape Girardeau area has dropped below the buck-a-gallon level at most self-service filling stations; motorists really looking for a deal can find a 98.8 listing in Cape Girardeau and a 95.9 price in Jackson; although prices usually drop this time of year, this is the first time in a long time that Cape Girardeau prices have been under those in St. Louis.
WITTENBERG, Mo. -- The unveiling and dedication of a monument at the Saxon landing place at Wittenberg -- the birthplace of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod -- is held in the afternoon with the Rev. G.O. Kramer, a retired Perryville, Missouri, minister, delivering the dedicatory address; the Perry County Lutheran Historical Society of Altenburg, Missouri is in charge of the ceremonies; the monument consists of a bronze tablet donated by Immanuel Lutheran Church of Kansas City, Missouri, to honor a former pastor, the Rev. T.A. Weinhold, D.D., on his 50th anniversary in the Lutheran ministry and to recognize the group of Lutheran immigrants who settled in this area in 1839.
Hahs Office Equipment Co., 821 Broadway, has announced plans for a new building to be located at 1115 Broadway, purchased by the firm's owner, Ernest Hahs, from Edgar P. Bock.
City officials are trying to track down a large American Flag, brand new, which flew but one day -- Oct. 17 -- from the flagpole in Courthouse Park; Park Commissioner Philip H. Steck, who purchased the flag, is particularly interested in finding out what happened to the ensign.
With voting rather light, Jackson citizens at yesterday's special election turned down a proposition to issue $75,000 in bonds to build an adequate and modern public library; the totals were 312 for and 435 against the proposal.
Col. Warren L. Mabrey, in command of the 140th Infantry, Missouri National Guard, doing strike duty at Moberly and West Franklin, Missouri, arrives in Cape Girardeau for a short visit with his family; he will return to his command at Moberly Monday evening; Mabrey has fewer than 200 men left to guard the railroad shops at the two places, the remaining members of the regiment being discharged.
Mr. and Mrs. Silas Lail, Mrs. N.C. Lail, Mr. and Mrs. R.M. Cowan and two children and Mrs. Hazel Overy and two children of St. Louis, who are visiting at the Cowan home here, all motor to Gordonville; they spend the day with Mr. and Mrs. Silas Crump.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
