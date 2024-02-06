Out of the past: Oct. 29

ORAN, Mo. -- "We're not suspended and we're not expelled; we're just not allowed in school"; such is the plight of two red- and green-haired sophomores at Oran High School; the 16-year-olds weren't allowed into school yesterday morning because their hair color violated the student dress code; the two girls were told by principal Don Moore they wouldn't be allowed on school grounds until their hair was a "natural color."
Alienation and isolation; that is how some Black students describe life at Southeast Missouri State University; a three-member delegation of Black students told the Board of Regents Monday the school lacks a support system for them; but they also say Southeast's president, Dr. Dale Nitzschke, is addressing the issue; since becoming president in July, Nitzschke has met with Black student leaders and set up a minority programs office; he is also forming a statewide commission of Black leaders to advise him on minority issues.
Cape Girardeau attorney Jack L. Oliver, immediate past president of the Missouri Bar Association, has been named to a 20-member committee of judges and leading lawyers to start a campaign to completely modernize Missouri's judicial system; the last change in the system was in 1945, when the Missouri Constitution was revised.
Thirman White, 45, the operator of White's Standard Station, 1001 Broadway, has been awarded a Jeep for his efforts in keeping his station neat in appearance and clean; the $6,400 vehicle, equipped with a metal cab, snow plow and startanator, was presented by Ronald J. Kruep of Cape Girardeau, field sales manager for Standard; White has operated his station since 1968.
Preliminary work begins in the 1100 block of Broadway in preparation for construction of what will be the largest building on Broadway in ground area covered; the big structure is being erected by Mr. and Mrs. Eddie Erlbacher on the site of the former Adams property, on the south side of the street, directly across from the entrance to Houck Field Stadium; the one-story brick structure will house two automobile agencies.
With more than 3,000 tickets sold in advance of the event, the Kiwanis Club will stage its first annual Chili Day tomorrow at Security Hall, 831a Broadway, located over the Vandeven store; money derived from the event will go into the club's fund for underprivileged children.
The case of Luther Little, charged with the murder of Cape Girardeau night patrolman Willis Martin, is expected to go to the jury this evening at the Jackson courthouse; it was learned during yesterday's proceedings that saws had recently been passed to Little from an outside source, who shared them with Ralph Brashear, a witness for the state, in an attempt to break out of the county jail.
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- The 140th Infantry band passed federal inspection here last night and was formally organized as the official band of the regiment at one of the most elaborate functions ever held here; eight officers of the 140th Regiment and their wives were guests of the Chamber of Commerce at a banquet given for the band at Keilems' Cafe; 75 were present for the banquet, including Col. and Mrs. Warren L. Mabrey of Cape Girardeau; a ball was held at Astoria Hall after the feast.

