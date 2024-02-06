Out of the past: Oct. 29

1996

ORAN, Mo. -- "We're not suspended and we're not expelled; we're just not allowed in school"; such is the plight of two red- and green-haired sophomores at Oran High School; the 16-year-olds weren't allowed into school yesterday morning because their hair color violated the student dress code; the two girls were told by principal Don Moore they wouldn't be allowed on school grounds until their hair was a "natural color."

Alienation and isolation; that is how some Black students describe life at Southeast Missouri State University; a three-member delegation of Black students told the Board of Regents Monday the school lacks a support system for them; but they also say Southeast's president, Dr. Dale Nitzschke, is addressing the issue; since becoming president in July, Nitzschke has met with Black student leaders and set up a minority programs office; he is also forming a statewide commission of Black leaders to advise him on minority issues.

1971

Cape Girardeau attorney Jack L. Oliver, immediate past president of the Missouri Bar Association, has been named to a 20-member committee of judges and leading lawyers to start a campaign to completely modernize Missouri's judicial system; the last change in the system was in 1945, when the Missouri Constitution was revised.

Thirman White, 45, the operator of White's Standard Station, 1001 Broadway, has been awarded a Jeep for his efforts in keeping his station neat in appearance and clean; the $6,400 vehicle, equipped with a metal cab, snow plow and startanator, was presented by Ronald J. Kruep of Cape Girardeau, field sales manager for Standard; White has operated his station since 1968.