Out of the past: Oct. 29

Charlene Montgomery might have gone to sleep counting sheep yesterday afternoon, but she awoke counting deer -- at least the one that was in her apartment at 537 N. Sprigg St.; after returning from track practice at the university, Montgomery decided to take a nap; about 4 p.m., a deer jumped through a window and ended up in her bedroom; police pulled the curtains back from a window, and the animal ran out on its own.
Nick Leist, an instrumental music teacher in the Jackson School District, has won the 1994 Otto F. Dingeldein Award.
Dr. H.L. McClanahan, superintendent of missions of the Black River Baptist Association at Kennett, Missouri, is elected the new president of the Missouri Baptist Convention on the second ballot; the election comes during the annual convention being held at First Baptist Church here.
The drafting and signing of a contract may be the only thing separating Cape Girardeau County residents from continued ambulance service in the upcoming two years; Cape Girardeau officials say that with the County Court voting Monday to pick up the bulk of an increase in the subsidy to Cape County Private Ambulance Service, they are prepared to go along with a new two-year contract with the firm; the company has proposed a $2,100 increase in the subsidy.
Cape Girardeau police chief Marshall F. Morton was one of 78 law enforcement officers from all sections of the county who were graduated yesterday from the 26th and 27th sessions of the FBI National Academy in Washington, D.C.
The Rev. W.E. Sparks takes charge as pastor of Third Street Methodist Church; he and his wife and four children have moved to the church parsonage, coming here from Old Appleton, to which the former Third Street pastor, the Rev. Marshall O. Eisenhauer, was assigned for the ensuing year.
Prosecuting Attorney J. Henry Caruthers tells a Missourian reporter he won't be a candidate at the next election to succeed himself, and, as far as he knows, won't be a candidate for any office at that election; there have been rumors Caruthers will aspire to the office of judge of the Common Pleas Court.
The Central Bar, located in the Wood building at the corner of Independence and Frederick streets, is closed up in the morning, and nothing stronger than one-half of 1% alcohol can now be purchased in Cape Girardeau; although all other saloonkeepers here dispensed with handling beer after July 1, the owner of the Central Bar continued selling the 2.75% variety until today.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
