Out of the past: Oct. 29

1994

Charlene Montgomery might have gone to sleep counting sheep yesterday afternoon, but she awoke counting deer -- at least the one that was in her apartment at 537 N. Sprigg St.; after returning from track practice at the university, Montgomery decided to take a nap; about 4 p.m., a deer jumped through a window and ended up in her bedroom; police pulled the curtains back from a window, and the animal ran out on its own.

Nick Leist, an instrumental music teacher in the Jackson School District, has won the 1994 Otto F. Dingeldein Award.

1969

Dr. H.L. McClanahan, superintendent of missions of the Black River Baptist Association at Kennett, Missouri, is elected the new president of the Missouri Baptist Convention on the second ballot; the election comes during the annual convention being held at First Baptist Church here.

The drafting and signing of a contract may be the only thing separating Cape Girardeau County residents from continued ambulance service in the upcoming two years; Cape Girardeau officials say that with the County Court voting Monday to pick up the bulk of an increase in the subsidy to Cape County Private Ambulance Service, they are prepared to go along with a new two-year contract with the firm; the company has proposed a $2,100 increase in the subsidy.