Out of the past: Oct. 28

1997

A disappointing turnout on the last day of the first-ever City of Roses Festival hasn't discouraged the promoter from planning to stage another festival next year; while the first two nights were big successes, the final night was a different story; only about 1,000 persons paid the $10 admission to a concert featuring such nationally known acts as Memphis' Rufus Thomas and the blues-rock band Tora Tora along with a popular retro-disco band from St. Louis called Dr. Zhivegas; organizers had hoped for an attendance of 2,500.

A publication by the Regional Commerce and Growth Association will offer a wealth of business information on the area; RCGA's "A Blueprint for Progress" directory will contain population demographics, labor statistics, buying information on industrial suppliers and manufacturers, and information on chambers of commerce and their members; the publication, sponsored by the RCGA and chambers of commerce of Southeast Missouri, is expected to be available in early 1998.

1972

The downtown A&P supermarket is closing, but a new food service facility will locate there under the operation of a longtime Cape Girardeau family business that is expanding; J. Ronald Fischer announces he and his wife, Edna Ruth, have leased the large building at 19 N. Spanish St., now occupied by the supermarket, and will begin operating Super Shops Market there in late January.

Speaking to a cheering crowd of Cape Girardeau County Democrats last night, Sen. Stuart Symington, D-Mo., declared Richard M. Nixon "wants to be president of the world"; the veteran senator who once eyed the presidency himself said President Nixon is an expert in the art of political double-talk.