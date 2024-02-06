Out of the past: Oct. 28

A proposed $60 million Nash Road Redevelopment involving an Arkansas steel company appears to have collapsed when that company found a better deal at home; there are those in the know who believe the project was nothing more than a ploy by the company to get a richer package in Arkansas.
U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson has asked three federal agencies to investigate alleged absentee ballot fraud in Butler County; last week, Butler County prosecutor Ernie Richardson filed charges after a woman complained her absentee vote was reported differently from what she had voted.
Missouri First Lady Betty Hearnes, chairwoman of a task force on hunger in the state, speaks to delegates attending the 135th annual Missouri Baptist Convention, being held through Thursday at the Arena Building; she appeals to the 1,500 convention attendees to help with hunger surveys in their areas, reporting cases needing attention to the regional office of the Missouri Association of Social Welfare.
Nearly 350 workers at the Superior Electric Products Corp., Nash Road, are away from their jobs after refusing to cross picket lines thrown up by 25 members of Local 1601, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, in an unauthorized work stoppage following the firing of an employee Friday.
Cpl. Chester D. Scheper, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Scheper of Cape Girardeau, was seriously wounded in combat Oct. 11 in France, relatives here have been advised.
Former Cape Girardeau boy "Legs" Lottes writes from San Diego that his aged Ford auto is still running, but gives promise of "falling apart soon"; however, he hopes to drive the 1911 vintage car to Cape Girardeau one more time.
A delegation of good roads men from Mississippi County, Arkansas, spend the morning in Cape Girardeau examining the concrete streets and visiting the Hely rock crusher and cement plant prior to letting contracts for building concrete roads in their county; the district proposes to build about 50 miles of concrete road, the project starting at Blytheville and running to Leachville and Manilla; a lateral will also be extended to the Missouri line.
Word has been received of the death of Henry R. English, formerly of Jackson; English, about 73, died in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and his body will be returned tomorrow for burial in Jackson City Cemetery; English was the son of Thomas English, one of the pioneers of this county and one of its first judges.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
