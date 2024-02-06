Out of the past: Oct. 28

1994

A proposed $60 million Nash Road Redevelopment involving an Arkansas steel company appears to have collapsed when that company found a better deal at home; there are those in the know who believe the project was nothing more than a ploy by the company to get a richer package in Arkansas.

U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson has asked three federal agencies to investigate alleged absentee ballot fraud in Butler County; last week, Butler County prosecutor Ernie Richardson filed charges after a woman complained her absentee vote was reported differently from what she had voted.

1969

Missouri First Lady Betty Hearnes, chairwoman of a task force on hunger in the state, speaks to delegates attending the 135th annual Missouri Baptist Convention, being held through Thursday at the Arena Building; she appeals to the 1,500 convention attendees to help with hunger surveys in their areas, reporting cases needing attention to the regional office of the Missouri Association of Social Welfare.

Nearly 350 workers at the Superior Electric Products Corp., Nash Road, are away from their jobs after refusing to cross picket lines thrown up by 25 members of Local 1601, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, in an unauthorized work stoppage following the firing of an employee Friday.