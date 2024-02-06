Out of the past: Oct. 27

1994

Cape Girardeau County Clerk Rodney Miller is fuming over allegations of "ballot branding" raised by his Republican challenger; Miller, who as county clerk has overseen the voting and registration process in the county since 1979, says Laura Beggs raised the issue because she has nothing positive to run on.

The late Richard G. Wilson's name will become more familiar to Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, soldiers next year; a new, consolidated troop medical clinic will be named in honor the Army medic from Cape Girardeau, who was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor posthumously in 1951.

1969

A contract has been let to Penzel Construction Co. of Jackson for construction of a brick and masonry building at the northeast corner of Main and Independence streets for Marie Kennedy of St. Louis; it will replace a building destroyed by fire which had housed the Oglander's clothing store

A former member of the Cape Girardeau Board of Education, Dr. Hugh V. Ashley Jr., is appointed to fill a vacancy on the board created by the recent resignation of Carl G. Meyer.