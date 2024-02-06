Out of the past: Oct. 27

Speaking last night to a crowd of about 250 people at Academic Auditorium at the Southeast Missouri State University campus, former U.S. Sen. George McGovern predicted that the coming election may signal the ascendancy of liberal ideology in the 1990s and beyond.
By-laws have been approved for a joint industrial development organization; it will be established as a not-for-profit corporation and is a cooperative venture of the cities of Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City, Cape Girardeau County and the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce; it will be known as the Cape Girardeau Area Industrial Recruitment Association.
Hard freeze warnings are out for Cape Girardeau and other areas in Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois; temperatures are expected to range between 25 and 30 degrees.
Members of the congregation of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel have approved the preliminary drawings for the new chapel to be built on a 12-acre site on Cape Rock Drive, just north of Perryville Road; architect for the new church is John L.E. Boardman.
Three-inch guns of World War I vintage, which had adorned Fort D since early in 1936, are relegated to the present war's scrap heap to be melted and turned into modern fighting weapons for American forces and their allies; in a brief afternoon ceremony, officers of the post of the American Legion dismantle the guns as part of the city's Navy Day observance.
Civilian war work is just beginning, declares Allen McReynolds Jr., of Jefferson City, assistant director of the Office of Civilian Defense in Missouri, in an evening address at a patriotic rally during which 295 OCD trainees of the county are honored at Houck Field House; the program serves as a Navy Day celebration as well.
Cape Girardeau County will report to district headquarters at midnight that over $500,000 worth of Liberty Bonds were sold within its confines; the county had been called upon to purchase at least $457,00 worth of bonds.
For more than a month, a "ghost" has been performing remarkable feats at the farmhouse of Mr. and Mrs. William Ringwald, who live six miles west of Cape Girardeau; during the day, and never at night, the phantom pays its unearthly visits and sets the house topsy-turvy, breaking furniture, smashing crockery, etc.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
