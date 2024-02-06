Out of the past: Oct. 27

1992

Speaking last night to a crowd of about 250 people at Academic Auditorium at the Southeast Missouri State University campus, former U.S. Sen. George McGovern predicted that the coming election may signal the ascendancy of liberal ideology in the 1990s and beyond.

By-laws have been approved for a joint industrial development organization; it will be established as a not-for-profit corporation and is a cooperative venture of the cities of Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City, Cape Girardeau County and the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce; it will be known as the Cape Girardeau Area Industrial Recruitment Association.

1967

Hard freeze warnings are out for Cape Girardeau and other areas in Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois; temperatures are expected to range between 25 and 30 degrees.

Members of the congregation of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel have approved the preliminary drawings for the new chapel to be built on a 12-acre site on Cape Rock Drive, just north of Perryville Road; architect for the new church is John L.E. Boardman.