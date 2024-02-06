Out of the past: Oct. 26

1997

Hanover Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau hosts the fifth annual Reformationfest in the afternoon; Dr. James Brauer, dean of the Chapel of St. Timothy and St. Titus at Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, is the featured speaker; Old Hanover School, a museum of the Lutheran faith, also is open following the service.

First Pentecostal Church of Cape Girardeau honored its pastor, Bradford Robinson, as part of Clergy Appreciation Month during a special service last night; the Rev. Jim Sample, executive assistant of Pentecostal Publishing House in St. Louis, was the guest speaker; Robinson has been pastor of the church since 1996, after serving in the Kansas City, Missouri, area.

1972

In a surprise move late in the morning, Cape Girardeau County Court orders the juvenile detention home issue -- scheduled to be voted upon Nov. 7 -- off the ballot; in its order, the court says the home will instead be financed with the county's share of the federal revenue-sharing program, not to exceed $150,000.

It's official: The Missouri Highway Patrol has chosen Sikeston as the location for its new Troop E headquarters; however, the City of Poplar Bluff, which was running neck-and-neck with Sikeston in negotiations during selection of a site and where the headquarters are currently located, expects to take action in an attempt to halt the move.

1947