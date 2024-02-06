Out of the past: Oct. 26

Hanover Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau hosts the fifth annual Reformationfest in the afternoon; Dr. James Brauer, dean of the Chapel of St. Timothy and St. Titus at Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, is the featured speaker; Old Hanover School, a museum of the Lutheran faith, also is open following the service.
First Pentecostal Church of Cape Girardeau honored its pastor, Bradford Robinson, as part of Clergy Appreciation Month during a special service last night; the Rev. Jim Sample, executive assistant of Pentecostal Publishing House in St. Louis, was the guest speaker; Robinson has been pastor of the church since 1996, after serving in the Kansas City, Missouri, area.
In a surprise move late in the morning, Cape Girardeau County Court orders the juvenile detention home issue -- scheduled to be voted upon Nov. 7 -- off the ballot; in its order, the court says the home will instead be financed with the county's share of the federal revenue-sharing program, not to exceed $150,000.
It's official: The Missouri Highway Patrol has chosen Sikeston as the location for its new Troop E headquarters; however, the City of Poplar Bluff, which was running neck-and-neck with Sikeston in negotiations during selection of a site and where the headquarters are currently located, expects to take action in an attempt to halt the move.
Colorful ceremonies, presenting for the first time to Cape Girardeau the district 129th Naval Reserve Division, highlights the local observance of Navy Day in the afternoon at Houck Stadium; a feature of the program is the presentation of a plaque to State College recognizing its part in the Navy's wartime program; principal address is given by Lt. Hinkle Statler, a reserve Navy officer and former mayor of Cape Girardeau.
"Protestants, Know Your Faith" is the subject of the Reformation Day sermon preached by Dr. James W. Clark, pastor of Second Presbyterian Church in St. Louis, at the union service held at First Baptist Church; the Rev. Bayard S. Clark, rector of Christ Episcopal Church, presides at the service, in which six local ministers participate.
Sgt. Glover Gill, formerly of Cape Girardeau, has arrived in the United States and is now stationed at Fort McDowell, California; Gill had been in the Philippine Islands for nearly two years.
Earl Whitt, 24, alleged horse thief, makes a spectacular escape from the county jail at Jackson at 12:50 p.m.; pushing Mrs. William Browning, wife of the jailer, out of his way, Whitt dashes out the door, through the kitchen and flees through the west door; a posse is quickly organized to search for the fugitive.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
