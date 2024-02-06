Out of the past: Oct. 26

The responsibility for setting Cape Girardeau's downtown clock has fallen to Charlie Hutson for the past decade; so either late tonight or early Sunday morning, he will stand at the intersection of Themis and Main streets, stopping time for an hour as daylight saving time ends; Hutson's temporal duties began in May 1986.
Rick Borchelt, a White House speech writer, spoke to a crowd of 130 people Friday morning at Southeast Missouri State University as part of the school's Homecoming celebration; Borchelt graduated from Southeast in 1978 with a biology degree; he was a former member of the university's debate team; he received the 1996 Alumni Merit Award from the university's College of Science and Technology at an awards dinner last night.
Cape County Juvenile Court will begin soon to take applications from persons interested in opening a group foster care facility, announces Robert E. Burdine, chief juvenile officer; the group facility will be funded by the Department of Health, Education and Welfare, which has approved a $3,500 grant for the project.
CAIRO, Ill. -- Mayor Albert "Pete" Thomas, who promised to "stay and see what can be done" when he was elected to his first full term in April, resigns his post; finance commissioner William Egan is named acting mayor until a successor is chosen.
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Three members of the Poplar Bluff High School football team sustained broken legs last night when they played the high school team at Sikeston, Missouri; injured were William Vandover, Robert Robinson and Rex Gorman; members of the school board here say they will demand an investigation of the game by the State High School Athletic Association.
A wage increase of 5 cents per hour, granted to 16,000 International Shoe Co. employees, is announced following negotiations between the company and officials of the C.I.O., United Shoe Workers of America; the pay boost will be effective at the Cape Girardeau plant, but members of the union's local here must first ratify the proposal.
Attorneys connected to the case say the second trial of Luther Little on a charge of killing Cape Girardeau night patrolman Willis Martin will open tomorrow with the testimony of the witnesses for the state; the examining and qualifying of jurors in the case continued throughout the day yesterday at Jackson and will occupy the court's attention all day today.
Professor A.C. Magill, chemist of the Teachers College, reports that a cistern at the home of George French, 1305 William St., contains typhoid germs; he recommends that the water not be used by people living in that vicinity owing to the danger of contracting typhoid fever.
