Out of the past: Oct. 26

1996

The responsibility for setting Cape Girardeau's downtown clock has fallen to Charlie Hutson for the past decade; so either late tonight or early Sunday morning, he will stand at the intersection of Themis and Main streets, stopping time for an hour as daylight saving time ends; Hutson's temporal duties began in May 1986.

Rick Borchelt, a White House speech writer, spoke to a crowd of 130 people Friday morning at Southeast Missouri State University as part of the school's Homecoming celebration; Borchelt graduated from Southeast in 1978 with a biology degree; he was a former member of the university's debate team; he received the 1996 Alumni Merit Award from the university's College of Science and Technology at an awards dinner last night.

1971

Cape County Juvenile Court will begin soon to take applications from persons interested in opening a group foster care facility, announces Robert E. Burdine, chief juvenile officer; the group facility will be funded by the Department of Health, Education and Welfare, which has approved a $3,500 grant for the project.

CAIRO, Ill. -- Mayor Albert "Pete" Thomas, who promised to "stay and see what can be done" when he was elected to his first full term in April, resigns his post; finance commissioner William Egan is named acting mayor until a successor is chosen.