Out of the past: Oct. 25

1997

The city of Cape Girardeau has received more than $400,000 for a neighborhood rehabilitation project, and it needs property owners to sign up to help spend it; the funding will be used to renovate substandard housing in the Jefferson-Shawnee Parkway neighborhood; the grant is available to help low- to moderate-income families.

Until a few years ago, a firefighting workshop titled "Introduction to Clandestine Drug Labs" was unknown in these parts; but 30 firefighters from around the region are attending the workshop at the 20th annual Southeast Missouri Regional Fire School in Jackson; the proliferation of drug labs manufacturing methamphetamines in Missouri's rural areas has made it essential for fire departments to know how to recognize and handle them.

1972

Two Southeast Missouri communities have received first-place awards in their population categories in the ninth annual Missouri Community Betterment competition; Jackson, competing in the 5,000-10,000 population class, and East Prairie, in the 2,500-5,000 class, received $700 cash awards at the awards banquet last night in Jefferson City.

The Teamsters Union has reached an agreement with the Association of General Contractors of Missouri that is designed to prevent labor disruptions during construction of the proposed new Saint Francis Hospital here; changes in the contract include no wage increase for the duration of the hospital job; the general contractor can use a one-hour advanced starting time without consulting the union and, if inclement weather forces Teamsters from the job, Saturdays may be used for makeup time without the penalty of overtime pay.