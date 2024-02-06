Out of the past: Oct. 25

After more than 30 years of helping the community, Les Crump has been recognized for his volunteer work; Crump was one of 10 people who received the Governor's Adult Leadership Award at the Missouri Community Betterment Conference; he was nominated by the Scott City Community Betterment Club.
Southeast Missouri State University's interim president Dr. Bill Atchley says he isn't here for the long haul, but he won't rule out staying longer than a year; he made the remarks prior to meeting in private with the Board of Regents to select members for a presidential search committee; Jean Maneke, a lawyer with the Missouri Press Association, says the closed-door session violated the state's Open Meetings Law.
The new rector of Christ Episcopal Church is scheduled to begin his duties here Nov. 1; the Rev. J. Stephen Bergmann, 28, comes here from St. Alban's Church in Columbus, Ohio.
Guest speaker at Christ Lutheran Church in Gordonville is the Rev. Julius L. Strelow, pastor of Immanuel Lutheran Church at Tilsit; Christ Church's pastor, the Rev. Richard E. Hasz, in turn conducts the worship service at the Tilsit church; Christ Lutheran is celebrating it semiannual mission festival, and Strelow is a former missionary who served in Argentina.
The USS LST 175, which saw action in the Normandy invasion, opens for public inspection at Cape Girardeau in the afternoon as part of the city's Navy Day observance; in honor of the crew, the a cappella choir of Cape Girardeau Central High School, directed by Frieda Rieck, presents a concert aboard the ship in the morning, with members of the chorus getting an early glimpse of the big vessel.
Considerable curiosity has been aroused by discovery in the backyard of property at 209 S. Frederick St., of what appears to be a large cavern, one-time-wine cellar or subterranean passage; the hole, yet investigated, appears to about 10 feet square, has a heavy pillar running across the center, and what appears to be walls of stone.
NEW MADRID, Mo. -- The cotton warehouse of Farmers Gin at New Madrid is destroyed by fire at 2 a.m.; the cause of the fire is unknown; the loss will run into thousands of dollars, as the warehouse was full of seed cotton.
Cong. Edward D. Hays addresses an audience that packs Common Pleas Courthouse to the limits and replies to a charge made by R.L. Ward, Democratic candidate, that the Republican party had failed to do anything for the people in the two years it had control of Congress.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
