Out of the past: Oct. 25

1995

After more than 30 years of helping the community, Les Crump has been recognized for his volunteer work; Crump was one of 10 people who received the Governor's Adult Leadership Award at the Missouri Community Betterment Conference; he was nominated by the Scott City Community Betterment Club.

Southeast Missouri State University's interim president Dr. Bill Atchley says he isn't here for the long haul, but he won't rule out staying longer than a year; he made the remarks prior to meeting in private with the Board of Regents to select members for a presidential search committee; Jean Maneke, a lawyer with the Missouri Press Association, says the closed-door session violated the state's Open Meetings Law.

1970

The new rector of Christ Episcopal Church is scheduled to begin his duties here Nov. 1; the Rev. J. Stephen Bergmann, 28, comes here from St. Alban's Church in Columbus, Ohio.

Guest speaker at Christ Lutheran Church in Gordonville is the Rev. Julius L. Strelow, pastor of Immanuel Lutheran Church at Tilsit; Christ Church's pastor, the Rev. Richard E. Hasz, in turn conducts the worship service at the Tilsit church; Christ Lutheran is celebrating it semiannual mission festival, and Strelow is a former missionary who served in Argentina.