Out of the past: Oct. 25

1992

Pumpkins -- 35,000 pounds of pumpkins -- along with bales and bales of straw make up Pumpkin Village at Cape Girardeau's Town Plaza; Mike Redfearn, owner of Party Palace, is operating the attraction for the Town Plaza Merchants Association; a maze is free, while pumpkins, Indian corn, gourds, carving kits and other seasonal items are being sold.

Toys R Us opened Friday in Cape Girardeau; the large toy retailer occupies 30,000 square feet of the 80,000-square-foot structure at Silver Springs Road which formerly housed Walmart.

1967

Perry and Cape Girardeau counties are recovering from damage caused by high winds, described as twisters, which struck in scattered spots over the area yesterday afternoon; Highway 61 south of Longtown, Missouri, was blocked for a short time just before 2 p.m., when a twister there picked up a metal grain bin from between two barns and blew it across the highway.

Plans are in the making to restore as far as possible the 143-year-old Old Appleton Mill on Apple Creek following acquisition of the property by L.L. Buchheit and Leo Baer of Old Appleton and Reginald Gerhardt of Cape Girardeau; it was formerly owned by Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Schultz of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri.