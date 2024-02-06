Out of the past: Oct. 24

A mock earthquake strikes the Cape Girardeau area in the morning, launching a massive two-day emergency medical response exercise involving about 2,000 civilian and military personnel; in all, about 1,000 "casualties" are being handled in Operation Steel Cure II, being billed as the largest drill in the nation's history.
Fife and drum musicians of three military units are featured at a the St. Louis, Iron Mountain & Southern Railway Civil War Living History Reenactment at Gordonville; the event will continue Sunday.
Pieces of a safe stolen from Hanover Lutheran Church, church records and the remains of other records were found on the Charles Reiman farm two miles east of Oriole Monday afternoon; the safe, which contained no money and only records and books of the church, was apparently taken Thursday, and the thieves chose the location along a creek to break the safe open; some of the papers and books were burned, but the destruction wasn't complete.
LONGTOWN, Mo. -- The Cape Girardeau and Perry County sheriff's offices report shortly before 2 p.m. that a tornado touched down about two miles south of here, knocking down trees and a power line; Highway 61 is reported blocked by debris.
Between 500 and 600 trainees under the supervision of the Cape Girardeau Council of Defense, fit and ready for any emergency which might arise by bombing or other disaster, will receive diplomas at a giant patriotic rally and graduation program at Houck Stadium Tuesday night, climax to Navy Day.
An estimated 10,000 to 15,000 fuel oil consumers in Cape Girardeau county, including even those who use kerosene for lighting purposes, must register before Wednesday for fuel oil rationing; those who use fuel oil to heat their homes, will be required to tell the number of gallons used last year, tank capacity, number of gallons on hand, the number of people occupying the house, etc.
Those two Armentrout boys, sons of Ralph Armentrout, are rapidly progressing to the front of the big war and may soon be taking part in the actual conflict; Lynn is already in France with Gen. Pershing's forces as a member of the quartermaster's depot brigade; Guy is still at East Prairie, Missouri, where he is teaching school, but a week or so ago he was examined in St. Louis as a prospective aviator.
John White former owner of a poolroom in Haarig, has written Hugo Mueller from Camp Funston, Kansas, saying he and the other Cape Girardeau boys in camp are getting along nicely, like the training and look forward to the day they cross the pond and cut Kaiser Bill's whiskers.
