Out of the past: Oct. 24

1992

A mock earthquake strikes the Cape Girardeau area in the morning, launching a massive two-day emergency medical response exercise involving about 2,000 civilian and military personnel; in all, about 1,000 "casualties" are being handled in Operation Steel Cure II, being billed as the largest drill in the nation's history.

Fife and drum musicians of three military units are featured at a the St. Louis, Iron Mountain & Southern Railway Civil War Living History Reenactment at Gordonville; the event will continue Sunday.

1967

Pieces of a safe stolen from Hanover Lutheran Church, church records and the remains of other records were found on the Charles Reiman farm two miles east of Oriole Monday afternoon; the safe, which contained no money and only records and books of the church, was apparently taken Thursday, and the thieves chose the location along a creek to break the safe open; some of the papers and books were burned, but the destruction wasn't complete.

LONGTOWN, Mo. -- The Cape Girardeau and Perry County sheriff's offices report shortly before 2 p.m. that a tornado touched down about two miles south of here, knocking down trees and a power line; Highway 61 is reported blocked by debris.