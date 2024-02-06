Out of the past: Oct. 23

1998

A new Cape Girardeau ordinance would establish a tree board to rule in disputes about cutting down trees on city property; the ordinance also outlines what types of trees could be planted on public property and where trees may be planted in relation to curbs, sidewalks and utility lines.

Southwestern Bell Yellow Pages and Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. have kicked off the 1998 Project ReDirectory program; more than 67,000 copies of the new Southwestern Bell Cape Girardeau Region Directory are being distributed.

1973

The Jackson Chamber of Commerce has come out in support of the City Council's proposal to trade on a foot-for-foot basis its property at the corner of Washington and North High streets with Cape Girardeau County for construction of a proposed county jail; although the motion which passed Monday night didn't specify opposition to constructing the jail on the north courthouse lawn, which the County Court is considering, the chamber in passing the motion became another of several organizations opposed to the courthouse site.

Lt. (j.g.) John D. Phelps, a native of Cape Girardeau, escaped with cuts and bruises yesterday morning when the nose wheel broke off the A-7 Corsair attack plane he was piloting as it was being catapulted from the deck of the Aircraft Carrier Roosevelt; the carrier is with the Sixth Fleet in the Mediterranean Sea; Phelps ejected from the plane and was in the water about 15 minutes before being picked up by helicopter.