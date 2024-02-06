Out of the past: Oct. 23

A new Cape Girardeau ordinance would establish a tree board to rule in disputes about cutting down trees on city property; the ordinance also outlines what types of trees could be planted on public property and where trees may be planted in relation to curbs, sidewalks and utility lines.
Southwestern Bell Yellow Pages and Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. have kicked off the 1998 Project ReDirectory program; more than 67,000 copies of the new Southwestern Bell Cape Girardeau Region Directory are being distributed.
The Jackson Chamber of Commerce has come out in support of the City Council's proposal to trade on a foot-for-foot basis its property at the corner of Washington and North High streets with Cape Girardeau County for construction of a proposed county jail; although the motion which passed Monday night didn't specify opposition to constructing the jail on the north courthouse lawn, which the County Court is considering, the chamber in passing the motion became another of several organizations opposed to the courthouse site.
Lt. (j.g.) John D. Phelps, a native of Cape Girardeau, escaped with cuts and bruises yesterday morning when the nose wheel broke off the A-7 Corsair attack plane he was piloting as it was being catapulted from the deck of the Aircraft Carrier Roosevelt; the carrier is with the Sixth Fleet in the Mediterranean Sea; Phelps ejected from the plane and was in the water about 15 minutes before being picked up by helicopter.
Claiming the record for all of the United States, the honor guard of the 140th Infantry, Missouri National Guard, has served at 43 military funerals since it was organized a year ago this month; the squad, commanded by Lt. Harold E. Carr of Cape Girardeau, is much in demand, and in the past five days served at three services of last rites; the eight-man squad is drawn from a group of 22 men in the Headquarters Company and Service Company; each man is armed with a Springfield .03 rifle loaded with blank cartridges.
Glenn Carroll, manager of the Broadway Theatre, announces the completion of the installation of new seats in the balcony of the theater; 318 "body form" seats were installed.
Contrary to rumor, the bridge over the main diversion channel, south of Cape Girardeau, will be closed only one day for repairs next week -- Wednesday, Oct. 31; it had been rumored in towns south of Cape Girardeau, which use Kingshighway in coming here, that the bridge was to be closed all this week.
CAIRO, Ill. -- Opening up of a huge trade territory in Latin America to the industrial and agricultural Midwest, the proposed 9-foot channel Lakes-to-Gulf waterway will enable this nation to dispose of surplus formerly consumed by Europe, says U.S. Sen. Medill McCormick, chairman of the senatorial committee investigating the project, during a stop here; McCormick is holding hearings across Illinois to promote the waterway proposal.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
