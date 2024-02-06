Out of the past: Oct. 23

1995

A sales tax case involving the Southeast Missourian will be heard by the Missouri Supreme Court next month and could have a major impact on the state's newspaper industry; the case, Cape Girardeau Southeast Missourian and Concord Publishing House vs. Director of Revenue, involves an appeal of a sales tax ruling; it will be argued Nov. 2 in the Supreme Court Building in Jefferson City.

With a vote just two weeks away, Mayor Paul Sander goes before the Jackson Chamber of Commerce to answer questions about the merger of the two libraries in Jackson; their curiosity satisfied, chamber members vote unanimously to support the merger and the tax increase that would result.

1970

A modified top from a grain bin is the new roof of the water tower on the State College campus; maintenance personnel from the college began installing the roof yesterday to replace the one blown off last summer.

Federal funds for further operation of the South Cape Community Progress Center have been suspended, says Ira R. Eaton, director of East Missouri Community Action in Flat River, the project's funding organization; the center is still operating but is expected to close soon because of lack of funds.