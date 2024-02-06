Out of the past: Oct. 23

State highway officials are planning to interview four consulting firms as a step to decide where to upgrade highways 25, 34 and 72 in the Cape Girardeau and Jackson areas; major improvements in the three highways are included in the state's 15-year road plan; District 10 highway engineer Freeman McCullah says the department is taking a unique approach to the projects by studying them together, rather than individually.
CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Police fire shots in the air to disperse a crowd that gathers at the police station here in the evening to protest reports of a hanging at the Mississippi County Jail; a 35-year-old man, who was arrested early this morning on a charge of refusing the reasonable request of a police officer, apparently hanged himself in his cell.
Rep. Bill D. Burlison, questioning the authority of the federal government to restrict travel on what he claims is a public road in the Mingo Wildlife Refuge near Puxico, Missouri, says he has suggested local complainants remove a gate across the road; the 10th District congressman reports residents of the area have complained to him about the refuge management closing the Egypt Gate Road, which many use to cross the refuge.
The American and Missouri flags have been stolen from the Capaha Park memorial at West End Boulevard and Broadway; the theft was discovered yesterday afternoon, when an unidentified resident phoned the parks department to ask why the flags weren't flying.
Pfc. John J. Kelly, 20, of Cape Girardeau is missing in action in France, according to a War Department message received by his sister, Mrs. Buster Perry of Cape Girardeau; Kelly, who worked at the Ely-Walker plant at Illmo before going into the Army, was serving with an infantry unit.
Monsignor H.F. Schuermann, pastor of St. Mary's Catholic Church, announced Sunday during services Cpl. Louis Schaefer, 21, was the first man in military service from the parish to lose his life during the war; Schaefer died Oct. 5 of wounds received in the fighting in the Pacific.
Juel Mosley, a student at the Teachers College, has filed a complaint against Vernon Chapman, superintendent of grounds at the college, charging him with common assault; the action followed a prank Tuesday night, when Chapman tried to resist the efforts of a class in painting over a sign on the school's new water tank; Chapman warned Mosley to stay off the tank and, when the student disregarded his warning, Chapman took a swing at the student that put him down for the count.
F.W. Keller is awarded a contract to pave College Hill Street; the contract is awarded him on a bid of $2,353.75, which was the exact estimate made on the street by the city engineer.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.