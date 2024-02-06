Out of the past: Oct. 23

1994

State highway officials are planning to interview four consulting firms as a step to decide where to upgrade highways 25, 34 and 72 in the Cape Girardeau and Jackson areas; major improvements in the three highways are included in the state's 15-year road plan; District 10 highway engineer Freeman McCullah says the department is taking a unique approach to the projects by studying them together, rather than individually.

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Police fire shots in the air to disperse a crowd that gathers at the police station here in the evening to protest reports of a hanging at the Mississippi County Jail; a 35-year-old man, who was arrested early this morning on a charge of refusing the reasonable request of a police officer, apparently hanged himself in his cell.

1969

Rep. Bill D. Burlison, questioning the authority of the federal government to restrict travel on what he claims is a public road in the Mingo Wildlife Refuge near Puxico, Missouri, says he has suggested local complainants remove a gate across the road; the 10th District congressman reports residents of the area have complained to him about the refuge management closing the Egypt Gate Road, which many use to cross the refuge.

The American and Missouri flags have been stolen from the Capaha Park memorial at West End Boulevard and Broadway; the theft was discovered yesterday afternoon, when an unidentified resident phoned the parks department to ask why the flags weren't flying.