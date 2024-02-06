Out of the past: Oct. 23

1992

Twenty-one people indicted by a Cape Girardeau County grand jury were arrested in sweeping drug raids yesterday that targeted the cocaine trade; the arrests culminate an 11-month-long investigation by the SEMO Drug Task Force and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.

There are no rooms available at the hotels in Cape Girardeau, with innkeepers sending people to Perryville and Sikeston, Missouri, for Sunday through Wednesday bookings; all rooms are booked here those nights because of the Missouri Baptist Convention, which starts here Monday.

1967

Cape Girardeau police and firemen are investigating possible arson in two fires that destroyed a barn and shed in the 1200 block of North Kingshighway late last night; the blazes burned simultaneously; James Eaker, a building contractor, owned the barn, using it as storage for building materials; the shed was owned by Emil T. Meyer.

The board of trustees of Cape Osteopathic Hospital agrees to build its new facility at Chaffee, Missouri; the decision culminates two months of deliberation by the board concerning and offer from the Chaffee Chamber of Commerce and the Chaffee City Council; several years ago, the hospital made plans for a new 50-bed structure on a site south of Jefferson School.