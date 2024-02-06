Out of the past: Oct. 22

Cape Girardeau Regional Airport manager Greg Chenoweth is resigning his position, leaving the city searching for three key employees; the city is also looking to replace former police chief Howard "Butch" Boyd Jr. and former fire chief Robert Ridgeway; Chenoweth, whose last day here will be in early December, has accepted a job managing the airport in Chandler, Arizona.
A new section of a nationally accepted building code is meeting with resistance from at least one Cape Girardeau councilman; the council can, and usually does, make amendments so changes to the Building Officials and Code Administrators code fits local needs; but Councilman Richard Eggimann, a retired contractor, isn't in favor of passing the new section, which requires electric smoke detectors in all bedrooms of new homes.
SIKESTON, Mo. -- A near riot at Sikeston High School yesterday resulted in the arrest of 28 Black students and the anticipated arrest of five more, as an uneasy calm blankets the school today; the five who are expected to be arrested were identified using news photos taken during the racial disturbances which lasted for over two hours; the incidents Thursday began with a protest and boycott, the third this year by Black students, prior to the beginning of second-hour classes; the protest was apparently over earlier requests for more buses and charges of discrimination against Black students at the school.
Construction is expected to begin early next month on a massive apartment complex on the old Burrough tract south of the 2200 block of Bloomfield Road; the complex will center around the old two-story Burrough home on the property, which will be converted into a community building.
The Cape Girardeau City Council yesterday made the first move toward annexation of the Rodney Vista and contiguous section into the corporate limits of the city, when it ordered City Engineer John R. Walther to make a survey to determine how much territory should be included; Commissioner Philip H. Steck, who for some time has advocated incorporation, made the motion, and all council members voted for it.
No plans are being made for a Halloween parade in Cape Girardeau this year; the matter was mentioned several weeks ago at a Retail Merchants Association meeting, but definite plans were delayed; recently, according to the Chamber of Commerce, it was decided to not make plans for the event.
Dr. and Mrs. C.B. Ruff arrive in Cape Girardeau in the morning from Winkelman, Arizona, where he is engaged in mining gold, silver, copper and lead; he is much elated over the prospects of the mine, and as soon as the copper market revives, he believes his concern will make great strides; he and his wife plan to remain here until the first of January.
Cape Girardeau County won't take advantage of the offer of the Rockefeller Foundation and the U.S. Public Health Service to help establish a fund here to support a county health officer, unless residents demand it; the County Court voted Thursday to have the county give one-third of the money to the fund, if the cities of Cape Girardeau and Jackson do likewise; however, mayors of those towns declined until the wishes of the people are known.
-- Sharon K. Sanders