Out of the past: Oct. 22

1996

Cape Girardeau Regional Airport manager Greg Chenoweth is resigning his position, leaving the city searching for three key employees; the city is also looking to replace former police chief Howard "Butch" Boyd Jr. and former fire chief Robert Ridgeway; Chenoweth, whose last day here will be in early December, has accepted a job managing the airport in Chandler, Arizona.

A new section of a nationally accepted building code is meeting with resistance from at least one Cape Girardeau councilman; the council can, and usually does, make amendments so changes to the Building Officials and Code Administrators code fits local needs; but Councilman Richard Eggimann, a retired contractor, isn't in favor of passing the new section, which requires electric smoke detectors in all bedrooms of new homes.

1971

SIKESTON, Mo. -- A near riot at Sikeston High School yesterday resulted in the arrest of 28 Black students and the anticipated arrest of five more, as an uneasy calm blankets the school today; the five who are expected to be arrested were identified using news photos taken during the racial disturbances which lasted for over two hours; the incidents Thursday began with a protest and boycott, the third this year by Black students, prior to the beginning of second-hour classes; the protest was apparently over earlier requests for more buses and charges of discrimination against Black students at the school.

Construction is expected to begin early next month on a massive apartment complex on the old Burrough tract south of the 2200 block of Bloomfield Road; the complex will center around the old two-story Burrough home on the property, which will be converted into a community building.