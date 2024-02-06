Out of the past: Oct. 22

1994

Seven finalists have emerged from a list of more than 160 applicants for the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport manager's job; assistant city manager Doug Leslie will interview finalists and hopes to name a new airport manager in a few weeks.

Civil War enthusiasts re-enact the Centralia, Missouri, train massacre of Union troops at Jackson; in addition, the day began with the Daughters of the Confederacy presenting the city with a monument honoring Col. William T. Jeffers at Jackson City Cemetery.

1969

Voters of Cape County Public Water Supply District No. 4 yesterday turned out and gave 178-1 support to a proposition to permanently incorporate the district; next step will be finalizing plans and submitting a bond issue to the voters; bond proceeds will be used to build and initially operate a public water supply.

Dr. Donald Froemsdorf, a professor of chemistry, has been elected chairman of the Faculty Senate at State College; a member of the faculty since 1960, he succeeds Dr. E. Lawrence Bahn Jr., professor and head of the chemistry department.