Out of the past: Oct. 22

Seven finalists have emerged from a list of more than 160 applicants for the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport manager's job; assistant city manager Doug Leslie will interview finalists and hopes to name a new airport manager in a few weeks.
Civil War enthusiasts re-enact the Centralia, Missouri, train massacre of Union troops at Jackson; in addition, the day began with the Daughters of the Confederacy presenting the city with a monument honoring Col. William T. Jeffers at Jackson City Cemetery.
Voters of Cape County Public Water Supply District No. 4 yesterday turned out and gave 178-1 support to a proposition to permanently incorporate the district; next step will be finalizing plans and submitting a bond issue to the voters; bond proceeds will be used to build and initially operate a public water supply.
Dr. Donald Froemsdorf, a professor of chemistry, has been elected chairman of the Faculty Senate at State College; a member of the faculty since 1960, he succeeds Dr. E. Lawrence Bahn Jr., professor and head of the chemistry department.
The Rev. W.E. Sparks preaches his initial sermon as the new pastor of Third Street Methodist Church; he is taking the place of the Rev. Marshall O. Eisenhauer, who is taking charge of the Old Appleton Circuit charges, held last year by Sparks.
The Presbyterian Church here joins with other Protestant churches in commemoration of the Reformation; the Rev. Bernard L. McIlhaley, pastor, preaches on the topic "Continuing Indebtedness of the World to Martin Luther."
SIKESTON, Mo. -- The delegates from the Federated Women's Clubs of Southeast Missouri are holding the organization's 10th annual convention here; yesterday, they chose officers, moving up today's scheduled election; Mrs. W.W. Martin of Cape Girardeau was endorsed unanimously as their choice for the presidency of the state federation.
The special road commission and the city council meet to discuss further plans for the Sloan's Creek bridge, on which work will start soon; the piers of the bridge will be built under the supervision of the city street commissioner by day labor, and the steel bridge will be bought ready to set up.
