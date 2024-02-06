Out of the past: Oct. 21

1998

Dr. Howard Jones, superintendent of the Jackson School District, is retiring July 1; the Jackson Board of Education accepted his retirement during a special board meeting last night; board members also authorized Jones to enter into contract negotiations with the Missouri School Boards Association to handle the search for a new superintendent.

Regional Commerce and Growth Association awards are presented at the RCGA Banquet at Drury Lodge in the evening; winners of the Regional Spirit Award are Cape Girardeau County Commissioners Larry Bock, Max Stovall and Gerald Jones, Jackson Mayor Paul Sander and Cape Girardeau Mayor Al Spradling III; winners of the Corporate Appreciation Award are William R. Schott and Melvin Van de Ven of Schott & Van de Ven, CPA, and the winner of the John T. Crowe Award is Dr. Dale Nitzschke, president of Southeast Missouri State University.

1973

Speaker for the annual Mission Sunday observance in all three morning worship services at Trinity Lutheran Church is the Rev. Richard A. Eissfeldt, director of Lutheran Family and Children's Services in Cape Girardeau; Eissfeldt is a 1962 graduate of Concordia Seminary in St. Louis and has served in various church fields including a year's duty in Vietnam while a chaplain in the Army.

Cape Girardeau area residents generally are either shocked and disgusted or confused by the latest Watergate crisis to hit President Nixon's administration; the firing late yesterday of special Watergate prosecutor Archibald Cox and Deputy Atty. Gen. William Ruckelshaues and the resignation of Atty. Gen. Elliot Richardson brought those reactions from persons interviewed by The Missourian.