Out of the past: Oct. 21

1997

The Cape Girardeau City Council last night approved an ordinance outlining where halfway houses can operate within the city; under the ordinance, halfway house programs will be allowed to operate with special use permits in most of the city's commercial, manufacturing and industrial zones.

Swinging horses on the playground of Cape Girardeau County Park South have been removed as a precaution after an inspection of playground equipment last week; the heavy, molded plastic swings might be dangerous, said Bruce Watkins, park superintendent; no one was hurt, but warnings have been issued by the Consumer Products Safety Commission concerning some molded plastic swings.

1972

Cape Girardeau County Clerk Rusby C. Crites violated no Missouri law by running legal notices of the August primary election in the county's two independent newspapers and not in publications designated as Republican, an opinion issued by Atty. Gen. John C. Danforth maintains; County Prosecuting Attorney A.J. Seier sought the opinion in September following allegations by Gary W. Rust, publisher of the Cape Girardeau Bulletin and Jackson Journal that Crites violated election laws by not running advertisements of the election in his newspapers; instead, the required legal ads were placed in the Southeast Missourian and Jackson Post and Cash-Book, both of which are independent newspapers.

Bids for construction will be received Nov. 1 for a five-story luxury apartment building to be erected at 719 Bellevue St. by Larry Haertling; Thomas C. Holshouser is architect for the building, which will contain 15 luxury apartments, a ground floor for parking tenants' vehicles, a recreation room and a hydraulic type elevator to serve the upper floors.