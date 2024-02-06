Out of the past: Oct. 19

1998

Officials in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Cape Girardeau County want to send the state highway department a message; the Cape Girardeau City Council and Jackson Board of Aldermen are expected to pass a joint resolution tonight outlining the key highway projects they want the Missouri Department of Transportation to undertake; the County Commission is also scheduled to vote on the resolution.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- The Rev. Willis F. "Gus" Darling, C.M., 91 of Perryville died Friday, Oct. 16, at St. Mary's Seminary here; he served on the faculty of St. Vincent's College in Cape Girardeau from 1933 to 1944 and was the founding pastor of Holy Family Church, which served Black Catholics in South Cape Girardeau.

1973

The establishment of a Black cultural center on campus and formation of a committee to study the grievances of Black students has ended picketing and a two-day peaceful demonstration by members of the Association of Black Collegiates at Southeast Missouri State University; the action was taken by the university at a meeting yesterday of the university administrators and representatives of the ABC; a room on the second floor of Kent Library, which until this year was used as the advising center, has been turned over to ABC for use as a Black cultural center and ABC headquarters.

The City of Jackson is interested in trading its recently-acquired land abutting Washington and North High streets for Cape Girardeau County's property containing the county jail; Jackson Mayor Carlton Meyer and city administrator Carl Talley appeared before the County Court yesterday, informing judges the city would consider such a trade on a footage basis; the county then could use the newly-acquired land for construction of a proposed county jail and sheriff's department, Meyer said; the Jackson City Council has come out against the proposed construction of the jail on the courthouse lawn.