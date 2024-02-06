Out of the past: Oct. 19

1993

TAMMS, Ill. -- The Alexander County village of Tamms, 18 miles north of Cairo, Illinois, and 20 miles west of Cape Girardeau, has been selected for a $60 million super-maximum prison; the prison site is two miles northeast of Tamms.

The Cape Girardeau City council voted unanimously last night to step up the hiring of police officers in the city; Police Chief Howard "Butch" Boyd Jr., had asked the council to hire two "community service officers" in January, and four more patrolmen during the next three years.

1968

Bids of four contractors on the various phases of work for the proposed municipal airport terminal building project were tentatively accepted by the Cape Girardeau City Council yesterday; Rickard Construction Co., will get the general work contract; Electric Supply Co., electrical work; A.E. Birk and Sons Plumbing and Heating Co., plumbing, and Golightly Air Conditioning, Heating and Sheet Metal Co., heating and air conditioning.

Jess D. Giesler, formerly of St. Louis, has purchased the Western Auto Associates store at 52 Plaza Way.