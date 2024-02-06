Out of the past: Oct. 18

1993

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. -- Work begins to blacktop raised sections of routes 3 and 146 between East Cape Girardeau and McClure, Illinois; the Illinois Department of Transportation says lengthy delays can be expected for the next three weeks as the work continues.

Don Lowe of Sikeston, Missouri, owner of the former Montgomery Ward building at 18 N. Main St., in Cape Girardeau announces plans to construct eight loft apartments on the second floor of the building.

1968

Cape Girardeau City Manager Paul Frederick, in a report to the City Council on the ambulance service, has recommended that a contract be worked out with the Cape County Private Ambulance service for now, but added that eventually the service should be placed in the hands of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department and enlarged to include the northern half of Scott County.

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Speaking at a $25-a-plate fund-raising dinner last night for Vernon H. Landgraf, 10th District Republican congressional candidate, South Carolina Sen. Strom Thurmond attacked Vice President Hubert Humphrey as "the most dangerous man on the political scene that I can remember."