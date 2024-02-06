Out of the past: Oct. 18

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. -- Work begins to blacktop raised sections of routes 3 and 146 between East Cape Girardeau and McClure, Illinois; the Illinois Department of Transportation says lengthy delays can be expected for the next three weeks as the work continues.
Don Lowe of Sikeston, Missouri, owner of the former Montgomery Ward building at 18 N. Main St., in Cape Girardeau announces plans to construct eight loft apartments on the second floor of the building.
Cape Girardeau City Manager Paul Frederick, in a report to the City Council on the ambulance service, has recommended that a contract be worked out with the Cape County Private Ambulance service for now, but added that eventually the service should be placed in the hands of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department and enlarged to include the northern half of Scott County.
SIKESTON, Mo. -- Speaking at a $25-a-plate fund-raising dinner last night for Vernon H. Landgraf, 10th District Republican congressional candidate, South Carolina Sen. Strom Thurmond attacked Vice President Hubert Humphrey as "the most dangerous man on the political scene that I can remember."
The Cape Girardeau City Council decides to abandon plans to build North Main Street, from Roberts Street in the Red Star suburb to County Club Drive; the project, long under consideration, was revised two weeks ago, after being discontinued last year after grading was started; some right of way can't be secured without condemnation proceedings.
Judge James A. Finch, prosecuting attorney, has appointed F.L. Jackson as an assistant prosecuting attorney to aid, on occasion, with routine duties of the office; Jackson has been associated with the Finch & Finch law firm for a year, moving here from St. Louis.
Fifteen teams of five men each went out into the county yesterday to aid school districts in making up their Liberty Loan quotas, and six districts were pulled over the finish line; nine districts remain in the hole, patriotically speaking, because many ruralists persist in refusing to buy their shares of bonds to support the war.
Dr. John D. Porterfield, who is now in military service at Camp Travis, near San Antonio, Texas, has sold his magnificent home on Bloomfield Road to S.B. Hunter, the capitalist; Porterfield built the house about two years ago, and it is one of the most modern homes in the city.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.