Out of the past: Oct. 18

About 1,000 square dancers from across the state are promenading through the Show Me Center this weekend; the 33rd annual Missouri State Federation of Square 'n Round Dancers is meeting here, the first time the state meeting has ever been held in Cape Girardeau.
Eulinberg Stables, a facility designed to train American saddle-bred horses, recently opened near Jackson; Irvin Lee Eulinberg, who started working with horses when he was a youngster at Jackson, and his wife, Bonnie, have returned to his native city from the Cleveland area and are owners of the business.
Monday night is expected to be one of decision for Cape Osteopathic Hospital; at that time, the hospital's board of directors will attempt to decide whether it should continue with plans for a new facility in Cape Girardeau or whether the proposed new hospital should be built in Chaffee, Missouri.
Jerry R. Lorberg, 28, of Gordonville, who with his brother, John, 30, farms some 897 acres in Cape Girardeau County, has been named the Outstanding Young Farmer in Missouri for 1967-1968; the award was made Tuesday night in Kansas City, Missouri, by the Missouri Jaycees.
The Rev. Herman G. Borne is installed as the new pastor of the Emanuel Evangelical Church at Jackson during an evening service; conducting the installation is the Rev. Ralph E. Weisser, pastor of Christ Evangelical Church in Cape Girardeau.
Two new Methodist ministers take over their duties in Cape Girardeau, the Rev. R.C. Holliday as superintendent of the Cape Girardeau district and the Rev. Miles H. Stotts as pastor of Grace Methodist Church; Holliday succeeds the Rev. J. Wilson Crichlow, who becomes pastor of the Missouri Methodist Church at Columbia; Stotts succeeds the Rev. William H. Wolfe, who is pastor at Carlton Memorial Church in Farmington, Missouri.
An indication of the forward movement of the times is the passing of the livery stable in Jackson; there was a time when two stables did a good business there, but the automobile has eliminated the vehicle drawn by horses; Henry Gockel, a pioneer and veteran of the livery business, is selling out his entire stock of horses, carriages and buggies, and will devote his time to the operation of his cars.
Clay Smith, an operator at the Frisco station here until a few weeks ago, when he was called to the Army training camp at Fort Dodge, Des Moines, Iowa, writes John F. Neal he is in the hospital suffering with a broken arm; he broke the limb in a fall while washing windows.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
