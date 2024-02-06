Out of the past: Oct. 18

1992

About 1,000 square dancers from across the state are promenading through the Show Me Center this weekend; the 33rd annual Missouri State Federation of Square 'n Round Dancers is meeting here, the first time the state meeting has ever been held in Cape Girardeau.

Eulinberg Stables, a facility designed to train American saddle-bred horses, recently opened near Jackson; Irvin Lee Eulinberg, who started working with horses when he was a youngster at Jackson, and his wife, Bonnie, have returned to his native city from the Cleveland area and are owners of the business.

1967

Monday night is expected to be one of decision for Cape Osteopathic Hospital; at that time, the hospital's board of directors will attempt to decide whether it should continue with plans for a new facility in Cape Girardeau or whether the proposed new hospital should be built in Chaffee, Missouri.

Jerry R. Lorberg, 28, of Gordonville, who with his brother, John, 30, farms some 897 acres in Cape Girardeau County, has been named the Outstanding Young Farmer in Missouri for 1967-1968; the award was made Tuesday night in Kansas City, Missouri, by the Missouri Jaycees.