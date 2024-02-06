Out of the past: Oct. 16

This may be the Halloween of "The Great Pumpkin"; pumpkins are everywhere this year; home-grown pumpkins can be found at local farmers' markets, roadside stands, orchards and pick-your-own operations; "There is an adequate supply of them," says David Diebold of Diebold Orchards near Benton, Missouri; the assessment of Ken Doberenz, manager of Pioneer Orchards near Jackson, is the same: "We have a larger supply and better quality of pumpkins this year."
Assessment teams searching for new Cape Girardeau police and fire chiefs have narrowed extensive lists to eight for each position, says Dan Ward, human-resources director; in addition to the eight main candidates for each position are four alternate candidates for fire chief and six for police chief; the two separate teams, made up of city department heads, recently finished reviewing 75 applications for the police chief position and 65 for fire chief; applications were received after advertising nationally.
Delbert Sullivan, formerly in charge of the state park facility at Burfordville, is now superintendent of Trail of Tears State Park, replacing James Mullin, who has been transferred to management of the state park at Knob Noster, Missouri; Alva Brown, formerly assistant superintendent at Roaring River State Park, has been transferred to Burfordville.
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- A $435,000 bond issue for a school building project failed for the second time in less than a month to receive the two-thirds majority needed, as Chaffee School District voters gave the issue only 52.4% approval yesterday; the bond issue was for the construction of 10 additional classrooms at the Elliott Avenue Elementary School and a 1,200-seat gymnasium-auditorium on the high school campus.
Edward H. Boehle, district accountant from the St. Louis Office of Price Admninistration, completes a verification of supporting statements appearing in an application of the Cape Girardeau Sand Co. for an increase in prices; his check into the matter is the result of suspension of operations by the company pending outcome of penalites assessed against it by the OPA for sale of sand over the ceiling price; there is no inidication as to when the matter will be settled and, meanwhile, construction projects in the area continue to lag as the result of the lack of sand.
The grade school at Whitewater was closed as an emergency measure yesterday, when the small brother of two pupils, who became ill last Friday, was diagnosed with infantile paralysis; the school will stay shuttered for two weeks.
The light Cape Girardeau Central Tigers, tearing up the opposing line almost at will, circling its right end time after time for gains and pulling a series of spectacular forward passes, smashed the Jackson High team's defense and fought to a 14-0 victory Friday afternoon on the Jackson High gridiron.
The Southeast Missourian horseshoe tossers win a decisive victory over the city firemen and police at the fire station, taking nine out 10 games; The Missourian's team consists of William H. Kiehne, Henry Hohler, Alvin Macke and Herbert C. Spencer; their opponents were fire chief John F. Meyer, police chief W.J. Segraves and firemen Whittacker and Randolph.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
