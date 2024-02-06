Out of the past: Oct. 16

Millie Limbaugh of Cape Girardeau, whose son is conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh, one of the most well-known men in America, was recently named Honorary Homemaker of the Year by Eagle Forum, a national conservative, pro-family organization.
The razing of an 86-year-old house by Southeast Missouri State University has prompted an outpouring of concern by a group of the school's historic preservation students; they question how a school that prides itself on having one of the few undergraduate, historic preservation programs in the nation could tear down what they say is an architecturally significant building; the house at 921 College Hill was built in 1907 for William and Rose Lueders.
Work resumes at Superior Electric Co. following a vote Tuesday night to end the two-month-old strike at the plant; employees voted 113 to 94 to accept a wage offer of a 17 cents an hour increase for the first year and 15 cents an hour increase for the second.
The drive by Cape West Rotary Club is in progress to obtain merchandise for its third annual radio auction, to be held in November over station KZYM; the auction is the club's major fund-raising activity of the year.
Deliver service in Cape Girardeau, under regulations effective Monday, will be drastically reduced in keeping with orders of the Office of Defense Transportation; use of motor trucks and automobiles will be prohibited for deliveries except on the days specifically set aside for such trips.
Howard Elliott, speaker of the Missouri House of Representatives, and Roy Scantlin, state superintendent of schools, speak in the evening at a Southeast Missouri district Republican grass roots meeting at the Little Theater at Kent Library; the meeting is sponsored by the Missouri Federation of Young Republican Clubs.
Mary F. Leyhe, who died a few days ago, left to the city the beautiful property on Lorimier Street to be used only for library purposes; however, Sturdivant Bank holds a $7,500 note on the property, which the city must pay off if it is to take possession of the property.
Yesterday afternoon, perhaps more forcibly than ever before, the fact that we are at war was brought to the mind of Jackson residents, when two caskets, each draped with Old Glory, were taken from the Iron Mountain train at the same time; the body of Ralph "Ray" Medley was taken to the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Charles P. Medley, south of the city; the other body, that of Arthur Winter, was taken to the city cemetery for a military funeral by the Jackson Home Guard.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.