Out of the past: Oct. 16

1993

Millie Limbaugh of Cape Girardeau, whose son is conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh, one of the most well-known men in America, was recently named Honorary Homemaker of the Year by Eagle Forum, a national conservative, pro-family organization.

The razing of an 86-year-old house by Southeast Missouri State University has prompted an outpouring of concern by a group of the school's historic preservation students; they question how a school that prides itself on having one of the few undergraduate, historic preservation programs in the nation could tear down what they say is an architecturally significant building; the house at 921 College Hill was built in 1907 for William and Rose Lueders.

1968

Work resumes at Superior Electric Co. following a vote Tuesday night to end the two-month-old strike at the plant; employees voted 113 to 94 to accept a wage offer of a 17 cents an hour increase for the first year and 15 cents an hour increase for the second.

The drive by Cape West Rotary Club is in progress to obtain merchandise for its third annual radio auction, to be held in November over station KZYM; the auction is the club's major fund-raising activity of the year.