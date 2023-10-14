Out of the past: Oct. 15

1998

Gov. Mel Carnahan lost out to his father when it came to naming Southeast Missouri State University's renovated social science building; the university officially dedicated the nearly century-old structure yesterday afternoon, naming it A.S.J. Carnahan Hall in honor of the governor's father; the Carnahan family -- including Mel Carnahan and his wife, Jean, and their children -- were among the 200 guests who attended the outdoor celebration.

The Cape Girardeau Planning and Zoning Commission met yesterday with Missouri Department of Transportation officials and representatives from QST Infrastructure, the state's consultants on the Highway 34-72 corridor study; the commissioners told the visitors widening Highway 34-72 through Jackson won't solve traffic congestion on Route K and might even add cars to the already crowded roadway.

1973

Preliminary enrollment figures for the fall semester at Southeast Missouri State University show a total head count of 7,632 students, the largest in the 100-year history of the university; the unofficial figure was released Saturday by Dr. Mark F. Scully, university president, at an Alumni Association luncheon.

At least three new business are preparing to open in Cape Girardeau; the new Ponderosa Steak House in Town Plaza will open Monday, Oct. 22; two new businesses operated along the handicraft lines, employing leather and jewelry, are Catalyst, 117 Themis St., and Leather Lion, in the former barber shop quarters in the Marquette Hotel building.