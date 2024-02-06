Out of the past: Oct. 14

1996

After two years of travel between the United States and China, Cape Girardeau will become Shaoxing's sister city in a ceremony today; four Chinese officials and several local dignitaries are expected to attend the event, scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at the Robert A. Dempster Hall; the Sister City Agreement states the cities will cooperate in the areas of economy, trade, culture, education, science, technology and urban construction.

A $45,700 grant through the Secretary of State's Office will mean a better automation system for Cape Girardeau Public Library; Secretary of State Bekki Cook announces the grant, one of three awarded in the state.

1971

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Officials of 14 Scott County, Missouri, cities and towns are organizing the Scott County Mayors Association, designed to enable city councils to study -- and hopefully solve -- their common problems; the association, the first in Southeast Missouri, will be founded at a dinner meeting Monday night at the Sikeston Ramada Inn.

A new program which has been operating on a temporary basis within the Jackson Police Department has become permanent, thanks to the Jackson Ministerial Alliance which voted Tuesday to provide chaplains; purpose of the program is to have ministers available to aid police in handling various individual and social problems as well as to be available to the officers themselves; named by the alliance as police chaplain was the Rev. Alois Stevens of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.