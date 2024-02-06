Out of the past: Oct. 14

After two years of travel between the United States and China, Cape Girardeau will become Shaoxing's sister city in a ceremony today; four Chinese officials and several local dignitaries are expected to attend the event, scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at the Robert A. Dempster Hall; the Sister City Agreement states the cities will cooperate in the areas of economy, trade, culture, education, science, technology and urban construction.
A $45,700 grant through the Secretary of State's Office will mean a better automation system for Cape Girardeau Public Library; Secretary of State Bekki Cook announces the grant, one of three awarded in the state.
SIKESTON, Mo. -- Officials of 14 Scott County, Missouri, cities and towns are organizing the Scott County Mayors Association, designed to enable city councils to study -- and hopefully solve -- their common problems; the association, the first in Southeast Missouri, will be founded at a dinner meeting Monday night at the Sikeston Ramada Inn.
A new program which has been operating on a temporary basis within the Jackson Police Department has become permanent, thanks to the Jackson Ministerial Alliance which voted Tuesday to provide chaplains; purpose of the program is to have ministers available to aid police in handling various individual and social problems as well as to be available to the officers themselves; named by the alliance as police chaplain was the Rev. Alois Stevens of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
As a precautionary move, the school in Fornfelt doesn't resume sessions in the morning following the death Thursday of a child with spinal meningitis and an unconfirmed report of two other cases in the community; the child, Douglas D. Spies, 2, was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Spies, who reside near the school building; the last session at the school was held Wednesday, classes being dismissed Thursday and Friday due to the teachers' meeting in Cape Girardeau.
The Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors decides to study conditions and determine the feasibility of extending the city limits; in other action, a committee made up of A.P. Rueseler, L.H. Landgraf and Elmer C. Stehr is named to investigate the possibilities of converting the County Home into a site for a state tuberculosis hospital.
More than 1,000 people attended the opening session of the Southeast Missouri Teachers Association meeting, held last night in Teachers College auditorium; an encouraging and inspiring address was given by Dr. J.R. Jewell, dean of the school of education of the University of Arkansas; the meeting continues today and tomorrow.
Judge C.B. Faris adjourns Federal Court in the morning, after fining J.W. Fristoe, receiver for the Cape Girardeau Northern Railroad, $2,000 for infraction of the boiler inspection law; fining Jacob Astor of Chaffee, Missouri, $99 for having in his possession bitters containing a high percentage of alcohol, and sentencing Charles Graeble to jail for two months for bootlegging.
