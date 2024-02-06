Out of the past: Oct. 13

1996

Cape Girardeau Democrats had a double treat during their annual Fall Festival fund-raiser last night; Miss Missouri, Kimberly Massaro, and Missouri Secretary of State Bekki Cook, a Cape Countian, took turns at the rostrum in the absence of Missouri Treasurer Bob Holden; Holden, who was to have attended, had to cancel when his son suffered a household accident earlier in the day.

The production and use of methamphetamine is getting out of control in Southeast Missouri, authorities say; "We didn't have much to speak of until a year ago, then it exploded; there are meth labs everywhere," says Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf, president of the executive board of directors of the SEMO Drug Task Force; in the last year, the task force has busted 44 methamphetamine labs in Southeast Missouri.

1971

Southeast Hospital announces it will receive bids on two separate days in November for the mechanical and general construction contracts for additions to the maternity and other sections of the hospital on the south and west wings; it is expected work will begin as soon as contracts are awarded.

James A. Finch Jr., former Cape Girardeau attorney who rose to one of the state's top positions -- chief justice of the Missouri Supreme Court, has no expectations of moving up to the U.S. Supreme Court; however, the Missouri Bar Association is promoting Finch for one of two vacancies on the high court; Finch says he doesn't expect to be nominated by President Nixon.