Out of the past: Oct. 13

The talk of Whitewater is water; the governor's office announced Tuesday that Whitewater and the neighboring town of Allenville will receive a $753,500 Community Development block grant to construct a water system; residents of the two towns now get their water from individual wells.
Even though the nation's crime bill has $115,000 for Cape Girardeau to hire two police officers over the next three years, the city won't be able to use the money until next summer; the city must contribute 25% of the cost or nearly $40,000, and no funding for the local match was included in this year's city budget.
Cape Girardeau's United Fund campaign for a record $113,810 to support 11 agencies in the coming year will be bolstered by a check from The Missourian in the amount of $6,040.28; the sum represents the profits accruing to the newspaper from the Clyde Beatty-Cole Bros. Circus, held at Arena Park under its sponsorship Sept. 23.
Carl G. Meyer, who was serving his second three-year term on the board, submits his resignation after learning of a 1967 revised Missouri statute pertaining to "conflict of interest"; Meyer has been elected to the Board of Directors of Farmer and Merchants Bank, which is the depository for public school funds.
The Southeast Missouri Teachers Association concludes its 69th convention with an attendance estimated at about 2,000, one of the largest in recent years; the principal business of the association was transacted late yesterday, with the house of delegates electing officers for the coming year; J. Abner Beck, on leave of absence from his post as Mississippi County school superintendent, was elevated from first vice president to president; Beck is a lieutenant junior grade in the Navy.
Pfc. Edward Lee McBee, 31, seriously wounded Sept. 22 in the fighting in France, died of his wounds thee days later; McBee is the son of Mr. and Mrs. R.L. McBee of Cape Girardeau.
Edwin "Dutch" Koch arrives here from Washington, D.C., to spend a 90-day furlough with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Henry Koch; during the battle of Chateau Thierry in June 1918, Koch was severely wounded, a bullet passing through his body; he has been in the Marine hospital in Washington under treatment since returning to the United States, and will return there Jan. 8, 1920, for further treatment.
For the first time in four years, Henry Tenzer hears from relatives in Russian Poland; he received a letter from a brother, who was recently released from the Russian army; the brother writes their mother died last March, this being the first information received by Tenzer of this sad news.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
