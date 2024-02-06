Out of the past: Oct. 13

1994

The talk of Whitewater is water; the governor's office announced Tuesday that Whitewater and the neighboring town of Allenville will receive a $753,500 Community Development block grant to construct a water system; residents of the two towns now get their water from individual wells.

Even though the nation's crime bill has $115,000 for Cape Girardeau to hire two police officers over the next three years, the city won't be able to use the money until next summer; the city must contribute 25% of the cost or nearly $40,000, and no funding for the local match was included in this year's city budget.

1969

Cape Girardeau's United Fund campaign for a record $113,810 to support 11 agencies in the coming year will be bolstered by a check from The Missourian in the amount of $6,040.28; the sum represents the profits accruing to the newspaper from the Clyde Beatty-Cole Bros. Circus, held at Arena Park under its sponsorship Sept. 23.

Carl G. Meyer, who was serving his second three-year term on the board, submits his resignation after learning of a 1967 revised Missouri statute pertaining to "conflict of interest"; Meyer has been elected to the Board of Directors of Farmer and Merchants Bank, which is the depository for public school funds.