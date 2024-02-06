Out of the past: Oct. 12

1992

As expected, local partisans believe their respective candidates fared best in last night's presidential debate in St. Louis; but whether Democrat, Republican or independent, all agree none of the candidates -- Bill Clinton, President George Bush or Ross Perot -- landed a "knock-out punch."

Residents of Cape LaCroix Care Center are enjoying indoor bird watching; a new aviary recently was installed at the center; it's home to such birds as diamond doves from Australia, green singing finches from Africa and an orange-cheek waxbill from Africa.

1967

BOSTON -- Bob Gibson pitches a three-hitter and homers as the St. Louis Cardinals defeat the Boston Red Sox 7-2 in the seventh World Series game, winning the 1967 Major League Baseball championship; the victory, gained with help from Julian Javier's three-run homer, is Gibson's third of the series.

Two Cape Girardeau area Missouri Highway patrolmen are among Troop E officers who have been promoted to the new rank of corporal; Norman W. Copeland of Cape Girardeau, Charles D. Whitehead of Perryville, Missouri, and five other troopers will receive the new rank.