Out of the past: Oct. 12

As expected, local partisans believe their respective candidates fared best in last night's presidential debate in St. Louis; but whether Democrat, Republican or independent, all agree none of the candidates -- Bill Clinton, President George Bush or Ross Perot -- landed a "knock-out punch."
Residents of Cape LaCroix Care Center are enjoying indoor bird watching; a new aviary recently was installed at the center; it's home to such birds as diamond doves from Australia, green singing finches from Africa and an orange-cheek waxbill from Africa.
BOSTON -- Bob Gibson pitches a three-hitter and homers as the St. Louis Cardinals defeat the Boston Red Sox 7-2 in the seventh World Series game, winning the 1967 Major League Baseball championship; the victory, gained with help from Julian Javier's three-run homer, is Gibson's third of the series.
Two Cape Girardeau area Missouri Highway patrolmen are among Troop E officers who have been promoted to the new rank of corporal; Norman W. Copeland of Cape Girardeau, Charles D. Whitehead of Perryville, Missouri, and five other troopers will receive the new rank.
In the two weeks it has been in operation, about 125 members of the armed forces have paid visits to the USO center at 623 Broadway; the county-wide campaign to raise $10,000 for the USO is getting underway, and the services offered by the center here will expand to meet the demands of an increasing group of servicemen.
Residents of Cape Girardeau County are urged to scour their basements, attics and garages once more, as the county makes a last supreme effort this week to collect the scrap metal and other material needed to put the county over the top of its quota in the nationwide salvage campaign.
In an effort to promote enthusiasm for the Normal School's football team, both on campus and in town, a big rally is staged on the campus in the evening, followed by a big parade through town; immediately after a dinner at Albert Hall for the varsity team, a big bonfire is lighted; speeches by various college representatives are made, after which the parade winds its way down Pacific Street to Broadway and on to Main Street.
Among the building activities for the immediate future, the most important is that of the Roth Tobacco Co., which plans to erect a large, fireproof warehouse adjoining its factory on South Frederick Street.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
