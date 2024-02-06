Out of the past: Oct. 11

1996

A $1.6 million federal grant awarded the Missouri State Highway Patrol Wednesday will put more troopers on the road and initiate a statewide computer-aided dispatch system; the COPS MORE grant was awarded under the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The city of Cape Girardeau has seen a decline in sales-tax revenue while sales-tax growth in Cape Girardeau County has been sluggish; that concerns city and county budget officials; the downturn is in sharp contrast to the last four years, when both experienced a healthy growth in sales-tax revenue.

1971

Work begins in the morning on the new Saint Francis Hospital site, with heavy construction equipment used for the first pre-construction preparation; the new hospital, which is scheduled to be built in mid-1972, will be located at Gordonville and Mount Auburn roads; the preliminary development of the site by Crites and Sailer Construction Co., will bring the ground to within six inches of the required grade.

DEXTER, Mo. -- All 59 patients were safely evacuated early yesterday afternoon, when fire destroyed Green Meadows Nursing Home on Highway 25 south of Dexter; some patients received minor scratches, but there were no serious injuries; the blaze started in the furnace room of the one-story frame building and apparently burned some time before being discovered.