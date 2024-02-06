Out of the past: Oct. 10

A Federal Aviation Administration official has concluded that the control tower at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport is "mission essential"; that conclusion leaves city officials and airport advisory board members optimistic that the FAA will continue to fund the airport tower; the city expects a final decision from the FAA this month.
Thieves burglarize the First Baptist Church at Delta early in the morning, escaping with approximately $2,000 in donations; the burglars enter the church at 591 Liberty St., by breaking a window at the rear of the building.
Whether or not Golden Eagle Aviation Inc. of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, will be providing air transportation of mail in and out of Cape Girardeau as planned is a question facing city and postal official today; the City Council Wednesday night gave a first reading to a resolution approving the lease and agreement form for the airline to land here for that purpose; Thursday, however, the Federal Aviation Administration revoked Golden Eagle's flying license, ruling it had no certificate to operate a passenger plane involved in the ill-fated Oct. 2 Wichita State University football flight in which 30 persons died.
The Federal Aviation Agency flight service station at Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport has been placed on alert as FAA official in Washington react to a series of bomb threats by tightening the ring of security around the nation's airfields; the threats are being blamed by some on the radical Weatherman faction.
Slashed to a single day's program with three big sessions, a move calculated to put the attendance mark at one of its highest in history, the 70th annual meeting, and first of the postwar period, of the Southeast Missouri Teachers Association will be held Friday at State College.
John G. Putz, 75, The Southeast Missourian's correspondent at Jackson for 40 years, died yesterday afternoon at Southeast Hospital; he had been ill for several months.
A large, military funeral is held in the afternoon for Pvt. Joseph F. Koch, Argonne Forest war hero, who died in France from wounds received in the battle; headed by the Sixth Regiment Band, the funeral procession moves from the Koch home on William Street to St. Vincent's Catholic Church, where the service is held; a caisson drawn by four horses then takes the body to New Lorimier Cemetery for burial.
The flag at the courthouse in Jackson flies at half staff all day, reminding residents of the funerals today of two World War soldiers: Pvts. Cleveland Baker at Old Apple Creek and Louis Friedhoff at Hanover Lutheran.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
