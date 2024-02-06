Out of the past: Oct. 10

1995

A Federal Aviation Administration official has concluded that the control tower at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport is "mission essential"; that conclusion leaves city officials and airport advisory board members optimistic that the FAA will continue to fund the airport tower; the city expects a final decision from the FAA this month.

Thieves burglarize the First Baptist Church at Delta early in the morning, escaping with approximately $2,000 in donations; the burglars enter the church at 591 Liberty St., by breaking a window at the rear of the building.

1970

Whether or not Golden Eagle Aviation Inc. of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, will be providing air transportation of mail in and out of Cape Girardeau as planned is a question facing city and postal official today; the City Council Wednesday night gave a first reading to a resolution approving the lease and agreement form for the airline to land here for that purpose; Thursday, however, the Federal Aviation Administration revoked Golden Eagle's flying license, ruling it had no certificate to operate a passenger plane involved in the ill-fated Oct. 2 Wichita State University football flight in which 30 persons died.

The Federal Aviation Agency flight service station at Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport has been placed on alert as FAA official in Washington react to a series of bomb threats by tightening the ring of security around the nation's airfields; the threats are being blamed by some on the radical Weatherman faction.