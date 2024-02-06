Out of the past: Oct. 1

Campaign staff, Secret Service agents, area law-enforcement officers and Republican Party leaders are spending the day lining out final details for tomorrow's visit by Vice President Dan Quayle.
Southeast Missouri State University's more than 40,000 alumni will be asked to pay annual membership dues, starting next year. In return for paying dues, alumni will receive special benefits, such as the Alumni Signal magazine, discounts on merchandise at the university bookstore, special discounts at restaurants and motels during Homecoming, etc.
A new building containing eight classrooms and a pastor's study is consecrated in an afternoon service at the Broadway Methodist Church in Scott City. In charge of the program is the Rev. J.C. Montgomery of Farmington, Missouri, superintendent of the Cape Girardeau-Farmington District.
Cape Girardeau police have decided to run a test case through City Court to determine whether they have jurisdiction on State College property. Officers have filed a charge against a Cape Girardeau girl after her car struck two pedestrians near Magill Hall on Tuesday night. College property is owned by the state, and state property usually comes under Missouri Highway Patrol jurisdiction.
ST. LOUIS -- Beaten in their first start, the St. Louis Cardinals clash with the New York Yankees in the second game of the World Series, trimming the visiting team 4-3 in an afternoon game. Winning pitcher is Johnny Bealey; losing hurler is Ernie Bonham.
Pouring of concrete for the foundation and floors of the administration building at the new Army airport south of Cape Girardeau on U.S. 61 has been completed, and carpenters are at work placing timbers for construction of the walls of the structure. Work on this building will be rushed so operations at the field can be directed from there shortly.
Dr. J.C. Handy is to leave Cape Girardeau. Although having served only two years of the usual quadrennium a pastor in the Methodist conference spends at any point, he is being transferred to University Methodist Church in St. Louis County, to succeed the Rev. J.M. Culbreath, who goes to Nashville, Tennessee. Succeeding Handy at Centenary Methodist Church here is the Rev. Elmer T. Clark, who returned only recently from a long visit to London and the French battle country, where he studied social conditions.
The Cape Girardeau post office is made a central office for Cape Girardeau County. The 23 other offices in the county will get their supplies of postage stamps and stamping papers from the Cape Girardeau office.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
