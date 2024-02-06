Out of the past: Oct. 1

1992

Campaign staff, Secret Service agents, area law-enforcement officers and Republican Party leaders are spending the day lining out final details for tomorrow's visit by Vice President Dan Quayle.

Southeast Missouri State University's more than 40,000 alumni will be asked to pay annual membership dues, starting next year. In return for paying dues, alumni will receive special benefits, such as the Alumni Signal magazine, discounts on merchandise at the university bookstore, special discounts at restaurants and motels during Homecoming, etc.

1967

A new building containing eight classrooms and a pastor's study is consecrated in an afternoon service at the Broadway Methodist Church in Scott City. In charge of the program is the Rev. J.C. Montgomery of Farmington, Missouri, superintendent of the Cape Girardeau-Farmington District.

Cape Girardeau police have decided to run a test case through City Court to determine whether they have jurisdiction on State College property. Officers have filed a charge against a Cape Girardeau girl after her car struck two pedestrians near Magill Hall on Tuesday night. College property is owned by the state, and state property usually comes under Missouri Highway Patrol jurisdiction.