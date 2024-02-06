Out of the past: Nov. 8

1948

The bodies of three Cape Girardeau County service men who fell in the fighting in Italy are among 15 from the district who have been returned to the United States aboard the Army Transport Victory; they are Pvt. Allan C. Denton of Cape Girardeau, Pfc. Cletus M. Runnels of near Whitewater and 2nd Lt. Richard O. Birk of Jackson.

A preventative measure as well as a corrective one, U.S. Government Engineers are placing tons of boulders in Block Hole, a popular fishing place on Castor River Diversion Channel southwest of Whitewater; dredged by years of washing by water, the hole at low water stage has a depth of 40 feet, and at its widest point is more than 400 feet; in correcting the dredging at the bottom of the hole, huge boulders, some weighing as much as a ton, are rolled into the water's edge, and then placed with a drag line; the rocks are being placed in the more shallow areas near the bank to keep it from washing.

1923

W.F. Bergmann, chairman of the Cape Township Special Road Commission, appears at the special meeting of the directors of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce and asks for aid in promptly complying with requests made by the State Highway Commission regarding the building of a bridge south of town; for several months, engineers of the commission have been working on plans for a bridge to span the Diversion Channel, to replace one that was installed over the channel temporarily and is in danger of going out with the first flood; the commission is working to secure the needed rights of way for the new road leading to the bridge.

The remains of Hannah A. Travis, 73, of Brooklyn, New York, are laid to rest in Lorimier Cemetery, nearly three years after she died while visiting friends in Cape Girardeau; no ceremony marks the removal of the body from Lorberg Undertaking Parlors, where it has remained virtually all the time since her death, to the cemetery where interment was made with only a few persons looking on; while relatives debated where to bury her, the remains of the unfortunate woman lay in an air-tight coffin in the undertaking parlors.

-- Sharon K. Sanders