Out of the past: Nov. 7

1996

The U.S. Attorney's office in Cape Girardeau and the FBI have launched an investigation into Republican allegations of voter fraud in Mississippi and New Madrid counties in Missouri; voters were allegedly paid in cash or coupons for liquor to show up and cast a Democratic ballot.

In Cape Girardeau County, 28,343 voters went to the polls Tuesday; that represented 69% of voters, which county officials say is a new record; bucking national trends, county voters overwhelmingly backed Bob Dole over Bill Clinton for president, 15,552 to 9,948; an additional 1,861 voters supported Ross Perot.

1971

A varied musical program is presented in the evening at St. Andrew Lutheran Church at a dedication service for the congregation's new 17-rank pipe organ, which was installed by Wicks Organ Co. of Highland, Illinois; participating in the program at the organ are Jeanne Cloud, instructor in the Division of Music at State College, and the Rev. Alvin Lange, pastor of Faith Lutheran Church in Dexter, Illinois; the later was consultant to the firm which installed the organ.

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- The derailment of a Missouri Pacific Railroad freight train near her last night was apparently caused by a broken rail; 23 cars loaded with varied freight left the tracks about 9:45 Saturday night about 12 miles northeast of here near the small community of Avert, Missouri, in Stoddard County; about 400 feet of mainline track was torn up.