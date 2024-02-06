Out of the past: Nov. 7

About 13,900 cans of food are collected in Cape Girardeau alone as part of the Scouting For Food drive; canned goods are collected by Scouts in the entire region served by the Southeast Missouri Boy Scout Council, but only the figures from the Cape Girardeau food drive have been reported.
MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- State auditors have begun an audit of the city of Marble Hill, which was prompted by citizen concerns over how money from a trust fund was being spent; the issue centers around a trust fund that was set up in 1988 for construction of a municipal swimming pool.
Letters have been pouring in to State College band director LeRoy Mason from every corner of the country congratulating the Golden Eagles Marching Band on its sparkling performance at half time of the St. Louis Cardinals-Green Bay Packers game Oct. 30; the game and half-time show were telecast nationwide on the CBS network.
The U.S. Post Office Department has again postponed the start of air transportation for some first-class mail out of Cape Girardeau, which originally was scheduled for Oct. 1; postmaster Ted R. Regenhardt says this time postal authorities gave no alternative date for the start.
Impending registration for gasoline rationing casts its shadow as the Cape County War Price and Rationing Board announces 7,100 registration blanks, to be filled out by automobile owners, have been distributed to service stations and garages throughout the county; motorists must secure the blanks and fill them out before going to registration sites.
Four Cape Girardeau County men are serving together as members of the 378th Infantry, 95th Division, stationed at Camp Swift, Texas: John Robert Kibler Jr., Lenzel Bollinger and Perry H. Grindstaff, all of Jackson, and Leonard N. Swan of Pocahontas.
The New Orpheum Theater on Good Hope Street is formally opened in the evening by managers Henry Sanders and Charles Nenninger; the featured film at the new picture house is "Efficiency Edgar's Courtship," a comedy-drama starring Taylor Holmes.
After Cape Girardeau city and county had the benefit of his usefulness and example of moral righteousness for 52 years, Deliverance Amos Nichols, formerly of Allenville but for 27 years a resident of Cape Girardeau city, died last night at his home on South Ellis Street; Nichols, 74, was one of the splendid old citizens of the county, a gentleman in every way and an influence for the good of the community.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
