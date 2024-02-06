Out of the past: Nov. 7

1992

About 13,900 cans of food are collected in Cape Girardeau alone as part of the Scouting For Food drive; canned goods are collected by Scouts in the entire region served by the Southeast Missouri Boy Scout Council, but only the figures from the Cape Girardeau food drive have been reported.

MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- State auditors have begun an audit of the city of Marble Hill, which was prompted by citizen concerns over how money from a trust fund was being spent; the issue centers around a trust fund that was set up in 1988 for construction of a municipal swimming pool.

1967

Letters have been pouring in to State College band director LeRoy Mason from every corner of the country congratulating the Golden Eagles Marching Band on its sparkling performance at half time of the St. Louis Cardinals-Green Bay Packers game Oct. 30; the game and half-time show were telecast nationwide on the CBS network.

The U.S. Post Office Department has again postponed the start of air transportation for some first-class mail out of Cape Girardeau, which originally was scheduled for Oct. 1; postmaster Ted R. Regenhardt says this time postal authorities gave no alternative date for the start.