Out of the past: Nov. 4

About 40 people attend a prayer service on the steps of the Common Pleas Courthouse in Cape Girardeau at noon; pre-election prayers ask God to guide voters at the polls tomorrow and the nation's leaders in the days to come; nine ministers representing different denominations lead the 45-minute program.
John Hancock, Republican candidate for secretary of state, made an 11th-hour stop in Cape Girardeau Sunday at the end of a long tour through the state; he stopped for a news conference at the regional airport, where he took the time to criticize incumbent Secretary of State Bekki Cook and the re-election to the speakership of Bob Griffin, even though Griffin was under criminal investigation at the time.
The State College Student Senate would like to see the northwest corner of Broadway and Houck Place used for a small park or parking lot, not as the site for another service station; Donna Hartle of the Student Senate city-college relations committee formally registered a protest last night with the City Council to the proposed construction of a service station there by Saveway Oil Co.
Dr. William L. Tomlinson Jr. of St. Louis is named to the State College Board of Regents, filling a vacancy created earlier this year by the death of Charles L. Harrison of St. Louis; Tomlinson will complete Harrison's term, which ends Jan. 1, 1977.
Area deer hunters' luck improved on Saturday, the second day of the two-day hunt, with downpours hindering the first day; Girardeans bringing home venison were Thad L. Stubbs, Elmer Thompson, O.C. Sullivan, W.S. Vandivort, Tivis Seabaugh, Clyde Foeste and a party that included Ben Griffaw, Albert Pierce, A.C. Brown and Sam Sullivan; the other successful hunter from Cape Girardeau County was Charles Evans of Jackson.
NEW YORK -- Pennsylvania, Harvard and seven other college football teams were erased from the list of unbeaten schools over the weekend, leaving 20 teams with perfect gridiron records; among those perfect teams is State College in Cape Girardeau.
The Begley rice farm near Dudley, the first of its kind in the state of Missouri, will be sold at public auction within a few weeks, according to Harry Alexander, referee in bankruptcy; efforts have been made by D.H. Doane of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, receiver appointed to take charge of the bankrupt estate of George Begley Jr., "Rice King," to sell the farm at private sale, but to no avail.
A large gray eagle, measuring 6 feet and 10 inches from tip to tip of its wings, was brought to The Missourian Thursday by Sam Garner, 125 S. Henderson; he explained the bird was killed by Monroe Brown, a farmer living two miles south of Pocahontas; the eagle had been carrying of Brown's chickens and recently made away with two large geese.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
