Out of the past: Nov. 4

1996

About 40 people attend a prayer service on the steps of the Common Pleas Courthouse in Cape Girardeau at noon; pre-election prayers ask God to guide voters at the polls tomorrow and the nation's leaders in the days to come; nine ministers representing different denominations lead the 45-minute program.

John Hancock, Republican candidate for secretary of state, made an 11th-hour stop in Cape Girardeau Sunday at the end of a long tour through the state; he stopped for a news conference at the regional airport, where he took the time to criticize incumbent Secretary of State Bekki Cook and the re-election to the speakership of Bob Griffin, even though Griffin was under criminal investigation at the time.

1971

The State College Student Senate would like to see the northwest corner of Broadway and Houck Place used for a small park or parking lot, not as the site for another service station; Donna Hartle of the Student Senate city-college relations committee formally registered a protest last night with the City Council to the proposed construction of a service station there by Saveway Oil Co.

Dr. William L. Tomlinson Jr. of St. Louis is named to the State College Board of Regents, filling a vacancy created earlier this year by the death of Charles L. Harrison of St. Louis; Tomlinson will complete Harrison's term, which ends Jan. 1, 1977.