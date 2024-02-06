Out of the past: Nov. 4

In a night when Democrats were winning from the White House to the state house, U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson celebrated a Republican victory yesterday, handily winning re-election to a seventh term; Emerson won in all 26 counties in the 8th District, defeating Democrat Thad Bullock of Cape Girardeau and write-in candidate Harold Reed of Glenallen, Missouri.
By making heavy inroads into Scott County, Republican Peter Kinder captured the hotly contested 27th District State Senate race last night; Kinder, 38, who made his first bid for public office, defeated former state representative Betty Hearnes of Charleston, Missouri.
Transfer of the main collection of books from the old section into the new addition of Kent Library at State College is underway and is expected to be completed by the middle of next week; Dr. Felix E. Snider, librarian, says the main floor of the older building will then be closed so workers can proceed with remodeling of this section.
Delegates from three states are in Cape Girardeau attending a three-day convention of Roman Catholic campus organizations; Marquette Newman Club at the State College is hosting the group; some 120 delegates are attending from Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri.
In expected light balloting, Cape Girardeau County voters yesterday swept all Republican standard bearers into office in the off-year election; even Cape Girardeau city went Republican, by a margin of around 175 votes.
BENTON, Mo. -- Democrats of Scott County won in all contests in Tuesday's light voting and only in the case of C.E. Felker for county collector and Mrs. Tom Scott, for recorder, were the races anything like close; Scott was named as a candidate following the death of her husband, who had been nominated in the primary.
Officers of the Salvation Army occupy the pulpits at the Presbyterian Church, Centenary Methodist Church and First Baptist Church; in the evening, the Salvation Army brings its campaign to a close with a giant mass meeting at Park Theater; speaking on the work the Army is doing, both on the battle fields of France and in its regular work in America and in Cape Girardeau, is Col. Sharp, head of the district.
W.C. Shupp, manager of the Anti-Saloon League of Missouri, speaks at the Presbyterian Church in the morning; he dwells mostly on the election to be held next year for state-wide prohibition.
