Out of the past: Nov. 4

1992

In a night when Democrats were winning from the White House to the state house, U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson celebrated a Republican victory yesterday, handily winning re-election to a seventh term; Emerson won in all 26 counties in the 8th District, defeating Democrat Thad Bullock of Cape Girardeau and write-in candidate Harold Reed of Glenallen, Missouri.

By making heavy inroads into Scott County, Republican Peter Kinder captured the hotly contested 27th District State Senate race last night; Kinder, 38, who made his first bid for public office, defeated former state representative Betty Hearnes of Charleston, Missouri.

1967

Transfer of the main collection of books from the old section into the new addition of Kent Library at State College is underway and is expected to be completed by the middle of next week; Dr. Felix E. Snider, librarian, says the main floor of the older building will then be closed so workers can proceed with remodeling of this section.

Delegates from three states are in Cape Girardeau attending a three-day convention of Roman Catholic campus organizations; Marquette Newman Club at the State College is hosting the group; some 120 delegates are attending from Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri.