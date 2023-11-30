Out of the past: Nov. 30

1998

Spectators, five to 10 deep in some places, lined the route from Capaha Park down Broadway to Main Street last evening for the annual Christmas Parade of Lights sponsored by the Downtown Merchants Association; with temperatures at parade time reaching nearly 70 degrees, many of the spectators stood in short-sleeved shirts and a few in shorts; B.W. Harrison was grand marshal for the parade, the largest in its six-year history with 118 entries.

The Cape Girardeau County Commission and local juvenile officers hope to unify a now scattered juvenile system into one facility; the commission proposes building a new juvenile justice center to house a secure detention area, juvenile court, juvenile department employees and an alternative school; a design consultant's report must be completed before an accurate cost estimate for the project can be determined; however, Presiding County Commissioner Gerald Jones says the center should cost $2.5 million to $3 million.

1973

The home of a rural Cape Girardeau County family was destroyed by fire yesterday afternoon because the Jackson Fire Department didn't respond to a fire report; fire that leveled the home of Mr. and Mrs. John F. Knaup off Highway 61 is cited by some rural residents as another example of the need for a rural fire protection district in Cape County; Jackson fire officials say they would have responded to the report had the county sheriff's office informed them of the exact location of the blaze.

Formation of a storm sewer district to control flooding on Montgomery Street and the overall Brink Subdivision would cost the owner of a 7,000-square-foot lot about $560, a preliminary estimate shows; excessive rains cause the area to flood, particularly the 1700 block of Montgomery; during the spring flash floods, a number of residents were forced from their homes.