Out of the past: Nov. 3

1993

BENTON, Mo. -- Riverboat gambling, promoted as just the economic development catalyst the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority needs, was rejected by voters in Scott County yesterday; the issue was defeated by 745 voters, as 42 percent of Scott County's 21,085 registered voters went to the polls.

After years of discussion and planning, a county-wide 911 emergency telephone service went on line yesterday morning in Cape Girardeau County; city and county officials and others who have worked to get the system gathered in the county commission's chambers for a ceremony to officially put the system online.

1968

The Rev. Richard C. Lamb of Whitehaven, Tennessee, has accepted the call to First Presbyterian Church in Jackson, which was extended to him during a congressional meeting following worship services last Sunday morning; presently, he is pastor of Gracewood Presbyterian Church, where he has served six and one-half years.

"Be bold, be constant, be true in the use of God's word," stated the Rev. Ellis T. Rottmann, pastor of Hanover Lutheran Church, initiating the Reformation observance last Sunday; today, the three other Missouri Synod Lutheran Churches -- Trinity, Good Shepherd and St. Andrew -- observe the Reformation.