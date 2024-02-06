Out of the past: Nov. 29

1997

The City of Jackson is seeking an injunction to stop Holigan Homes from operating what the city considers a sales office in the company's Savannah Ridge Subdivision; "This is a commercial operation in a residential neighborhood," Alderman David Hitt said Friday, confirming that legal action is imminent; Holigan Homes contends it isn't operating a sales office, but rather is operating an open house at a spec home.

Christmas holiday shoppers beat the sunrise as they crowded into retail stores yesterday to catch the best deals the day after Thanksgiving; numerous stores, including Venture, Target, Sears, Toys R Us and Kmart, opened their doors earlier than usual; all reported lines of shoppers eager to grab "early-bird" and/or "doorbuster" specials.

1972

BENTON, Mo. -- The Scott County highway garage on Highway 77 in Benton will be used as an outreach commodity distribution point for residents of middle and northern Scott County after the main commodity distribution center is moved to Sikeston, Missouri, in January; the county will provide the facility here at no cost to the Division of Welfare and will provide an overhead furnace for the garage.

Sealed bids are being taken on a proposed project to expand the vehicle service area within the storage compound of the Missouri National Guard in Cape Girardeau; Lt. Col. Ronald Fee, executive officer of the 135th Engineer Group, says the project will primarily involve converting about 2,808 square feet for storage space into three additional service bays; the building is located to the north of the armory.