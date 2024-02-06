Out of the past: Nov. 29

The City of Jackson is seeking an injunction to stop Holigan Homes from operating what the city considers a sales office in the company's Savannah Ridge Subdivision; "This is a commercial operation in a residential neighborhood," Alderman David Hitt said Friday, confirming that legal action is imminent; Holigan Homes contends it isn't operating a sales office, but rather is operating an open house at a spec home.
Christmas holiday shoppers beat the sunrise as they crowded into retail stores yesterday to catch the best deals the day after Thanksgiving; numerous stores, including Venture, Target, Sears, Toys R Us and Kmart, opened their doors earlier than usual; all reported lines of shoppers eager to grab "early-bird" and/or "doorbuster" specials.
BENTON, Mo. -- The Scott County highway garage on Highway 77 in Benton will be used as an outreach commodity distribution point for residents of middle and northern Scott County after the main commodity distribution center is moved to Sikeston, Missouri, in January; the county will provide the facility here at no cost to the Division of Welfare and will provide an overhead furnace for the garage.
Sealed bids are being taken on a proposed project to expand the vehicle service area within the storage compound of the Missouri National Guard in Cape Girardeau; Lt. Col. Ronald Fee, executive officer of the 135th Engineer Group, says the project will primarily involve converting about 2,808 square feet for storage space into three additional service bays; the building is located to the north of the armory.
Petitions are in circulation to ask the County Court to call an election on a proposal to divide the capital school fund among the school districts of the county, says Milford C. Runnels, superintendent of the Delta School District; he says between 550 and 600 names have been procured in scattered communities in the county, including Jackson, Oak Ridge, Delta, Randles, Gordonville, Pocahontas, Burfordville, Gravel Hill and Crump, and the petitions are now being circulated in Cape Girardeau.
Search continues for the body of Ervin O. "Hup" Hoffman, 28, of Chaffee, Missouri, who lost his life in the Mississippi River near Price's Landing, north of Charleston, Missouri, early yesterday when a boat in which he was going duck hunting was swamped; with him were three Cape Girardeau men -- Leo Boren, Aaron Boren and Roland Boren, each of whom had life preservers.
Dies, Frederick Deneke, 84, a retired farmer living three miles southwest of Gordonville, and a resident of Cape Girardeau County 77 years; born in Hanover, Germany, in 1838, he came to America with his parents when he was 7 years old, settling near Gordonville; he was a veteran of the Civil War, serving with the Union Army; he is survived by three sons and six daughters.
A suit for $15,000 damages growing out of the collapse of a porch at St. Vincent's Young Ladies Academy, Good Hope and Spanish streets, which resulted in a fracture of the right arm of Margaret Curry, 15, a student there, has been filed in Common Pleas Court against Dr. G.B. Schulz, local surgeon, who was called to set the fracture; the porch collapsed in June of this year, throwing the girl to the ground, a distance of 20 feet; she landed on a brick wall under the porch.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.