Out of the past: Nov. 29

1994

CAIRO, Ill. -- The strike that has closed the Cairo public schools continues, with members of the Cairo Association of Teachers saying they are prepared for "the long haul"; members of the teachers' negotiation team say the teachers pay proposal allows the school district to pay its bill, with money left over.

Mickey, Goofy, Donald, Huey, Dewey and Louie are missing; Capt. Mearlin Allen of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department reports the wooden Disney characters were stolen last night from the department's holiday display at Cape County Park North; the characters have been used in fire department displays since they were built by Allen in 1988.

1969

Common Pleas Courthouse and the adjoining Cape Girardeau Public Library were burglarized overnight, with the thieves apparently gaining only $24 taken from the office of the SEMO Library System; the thieves were apparently looking for money, although there is some evidence of vandalism; human waste was left in the library, and a thermostat was torn from a wall in the courthouse.

Considerable damage was done to the laundry room, auditorium and recreation room of St. Vincent's College when fire broke out at 6:58 Friday night; the fire started in the basement laundry room among magazines and cloth stacked on a table.