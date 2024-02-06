Out of the past: Nov. 29

CAIRO, Ill. -- The strike that has closed the Cairo public schools continues, with members of the Cairo Association of Teachers saying they are prepared for "the long haul"; members of the teachers' negotiation team say the teachers pay proposal allows the school district to pay its bill, with money left over.
Mickey, Goofy, Donald, Huey, Dewey and Louie are missing; Capt. Mearlin Allen of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department reports the wooden Disney characters were stolen last night from the department's holiday display at Cape County Park North; the characters have been used in fire department displays since they were built by Allen in 1988.
Common Pleas Courthouse and the adjoining Cape Girardeau Public Library were burglarized overnight, with the thieves apparently gaining only $24 taken from the office of the SEMO Library System; the thieves were apparently looking for money, although there is some evidence of vandalism; human waste was left in the library, and a thermostat was torn from a wall in the courthouse.
Considerable damage was done to the laundry room, auditorium and recreation room of St. Vincent's College when fire broke out at 6:58 Friday night; the fire started in the basement laundry room among magazines and cloth stacked on a table.
Carter's Drug Store, formerly Quinn's Drug Store, 731 Broadway, will hold its formal opening this week, according to Joe M. Carter, co-owner; Carter, a registered pharmacist for 14 years, is associated with Earl Baumgardner of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, a wholesale produce dealer, in ownership of the business.
Sgt. George A. Lance Jr., 19, of the Marine Corps, son of George A. Lance of Flat River, Missouri, and grandson of Mr. and Mrs. J.P. Slaughter of Cape Girardeau, who raised him following the death of his mother, was killed in action July 24, according to a War Department telegram received by his grandparents and other relatives in the city; he was buried on Tinian Island, one of the islands in the Marianas Group, where it is presumed he was killed.
More than 100 employees of the International Shoe factory here met at Buckner Hall on South Ellis Street last night to discuss organizing a union; according to reports, every man present heartily endorsed the movement and agreed to sign up.
Cape Girardeau contractor J.C. Carroll has just been awarded an $48,000 contract for building a government levee from East Cape Girardeau to Gale, Illinois, a distance of about six miles; for this job he ships from Putnam, Illinois, 20 mule teams.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
