Out of the past: Nov. 28

1995

Bedlam broke out Monday morning the moment Division II Judge John Grimm sentenced a 20-year-old Cape Girardeau to life in prison; the man began screaming obscenities at the judge, at the murdered man's family and at anyone else who caught his eye in the crowded courtroom; as the lone bailiff in the courtroom approached the convicted man, about 15 friends and family members rushed both of them; three Cape Girardeau police officers who heard the screaming then entered the courtroom and quickly restored order.

Melvin Gateley will seek re-election to a second term on the Cape Girardeau City Council; the 68-year-old councilman filed Monday, making him the first person to file for a council seat since the filing period opened Nov. 8; the filing period ends Dec. 8.

1970

Gusting winds prevented Santa Claus from making an appearance in a hot air balloon above the Town Plaza Shopping Center parking lot yesterday afternoon, but instead arrived downtown by boat as scheduled; two arrivals had been planned.

The Salvation Army's Tree of Lights was hoisted into place yesterday in the plaza next to Hirsch Tower on Broadway; the giant cedar was donated by Mrs. Ben F. Exler of Cape Girardeau; as donations are made to the Salvation Army during the Christmas season, individual lights will be turned on.