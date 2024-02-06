Out of the past: Nov. 28

Bedlam broke out Monday morning the moment Division II Judge John Grimm sentenced a 20-year-old Cape Girardeau to life in prison; the man began screaming obscenities at the judge, at the murdered man's family and at anyone else who caught his eye in the crowded courtroom; as the lone bailiff in the courtroom approached the convicted man, about 15 friends and family members rushed both of them; three Cape Girardeau police officers who heard the screaming then entered the courtroom and quickly restored order.
Melvin Gateley will seek re-election to a second term on the Cape Girardeau City Council; the 68-year-old councilman filed Monday, making him the first person to file for a council seat since the filing period opened Nov. 8; the filing period ends Dec. 8.
Gusting winds prevented Santa Claus from making an appearance in a hot air balloon above the Town Plaza Shopping Center parking lot yesterday afternoon, but instead arrived downtown by boat as scheduled; two arrivals had been planned.
The Salvation Army's Tree of Lights was hoisted into place yesterday in the plaza next to Hirsch Tower on Broadway; the giant cedar was donated by Mrs. Ben F. Exler of Cape Girardeau; as donations are made to the Salvation Army during the Christmas season, individual lights will be turned on.
The infant wild goose shooting season, at least in the Horse Shoe Lake, Illinois, area which includes all of Alexander County, dies today after five days of slaughter; the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service orders hunters' guns in that area officially stilled at 4:30 a.m.; the shutdown includes Cape Girardeau, Scott and Mississippi counties in Missouri.
State College has been designated as the site for a Cooperative U.S. Weather Bureau station; some equipment has been received and this is being set up at Science Hall by the college's department of science.
In response to the request of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce that all ministers of the city preach on "Community Spirit," the Rev. J.H. Taylor, rector of Christ Episcopal Church, preaches on the duty of church people in community building; he makes it plain that every church worker must necessarily be a community builder; likewise, the Rev. Charles H. Swift preaches on "The Church and the Civic Conscience" at First Christian Church in the evening.
The officers of Casquin Orchards Co. spend a considerable portion of the day inspecting farms offered for orchard purposes; they visit the Hobbs, Ford, Bertling, Huters and McBride farms, walking over the fields, examining soil, inspecting buildings and all details, that they might arrive at a decision as to the best suited for growing fruit.
