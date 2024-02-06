Out of the past: Nov. 27

1996

With its bell ringers and red kettles greeting holiday shoppers outside area stores, the Salvation Army has raised $10,000 toward its goal of $160,000 in its annual Tree of Lights campaign; for the second year in a row, the actual Tree of Lights will stand in front of West Park Mall; the money raised will help the less fortunate in Cape Girardeau.

At 2 in the morning, with a wind chill factor of 9 degrees outside, today's early Thanksgiving dinner at Saint Francis Medical Center doesn't seem too traditional; but as Cape Girardeau police officers drift in from their beats and on-duty nurses and medical technicians gather in the hospital's cafeteria for a turkey dinner, the spirit of Thanksgiving comes alive.

1971

Despite a hectic schedule, Santa Claus still found time to make his annual visit to downtown Cape Girardeau yesterday afternoon; Santa arrived here by speedboat at the Themis Street gate of the floodwall; he and his helpful elves handed out a bag full of "sweet treats" to scores of boys and girls who had eagerly awaited his arrival.

Show biz goes to the dogs as 955 canines, some veteran hams and some ingenues, take center stage for the Southeast Missouri Kennel Club's 26th All Breed Dog Show and Obedience Trial at the Arena Building here; the dogs represent nearly every state and 85 of the 116 breeds recognized by the American Kennel Club; Best in Show title goes to a Doberman pinscher, Ch. Dolph Von Tannenwald, owned by Mr. and Mrs. George West of Muttontown, Illinois.