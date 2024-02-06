Out of the past: Nov. 27

1992

The annual Festival of Lights that marks the start of the Christmas season in Jackson is held in the evening in front of the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse; the event is sponsored each year by the Jackson Girl Scouts, in cooperation with Jackson merchants.

The Southeast Missouri State University Foundation has surpassed its local goal of $2.4 million set for a new College of Business Administration building, thanks to a major gift received in the will of a late Cape Girardeau resident; Leota Schmitz, who died earlier this year, has bequeathed $100,000 to help build a new business building at Southeast.

1967

Jackson police are trying to find a person with a key that fits certain locks to railroad switches in town before another switch is thrown and a train is possibly derailed; Jackson policeman John Clifton reports on Nov. 20 and 25, switches were thrown, putting a Missouri Pacific train onto a spur line; in both cases, the train was moving slowly enough to stop.

A stray cow that led Cape Girardeau police on a three-hour chase last night turns up missing this morning from the Town Plaza Shopping Center, where she had been tied; officers report when they went to the center at 8 a.m. to check on the animal, she was gone; consequently, police don't know whether the cow was stolen, reclaimed by her owner or strayed once again.