Out of the past: Nov. 26

1998

Thanksgiving Day. Charles Hutson and his crew of designer elves worked late last night, putting the final touches on the annual Hutson Furniture Christmas window at 43 S. Main St.; crowds gather early for the 10 a.m. unveiling of the window, which this year depicts Santa's Candyland.

Area motorists are thankful for low gasoline prices this Thanksgiving; travelers at self-service pumps fill their vehicles for as little as 72.9 a gallon for unleaded at some Jackson stations; in Cape Girardeau, many stations are selling gas for 79.9 cents a gallon.

1973

Chances of more showers and thunderstorms hang over Cape Girardeau and the area following a weekend of stormy weather that dumped 7.1 inches of rain within the city in a 79-hour period; the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau rose 5.2 feet in 48 hours to today's height of 27.1 feet; a series of high winds and thunderstorms swept across Southern Missouri Saturday and Sunday; Robert Miller, 64, and his wife, Ruth, 68, were killed about 10:30 Saturday night when high winds ripped apart their home near Clarkton in Mississippi County.

Considerable damage was done Saturday afternoon when water entered the lower level of the Cape Girardeau Library, where the young adult section is located; the water came in the southeast corner of the room and was several inches deep, reaching the section's checkout desk.