Out of the past: Nov. 26

1997

Nearly 30 youth gathered in the Cape Girardeau public library last night with local members of the Libertarian party to voice their opposition to a proposed municipal ordinance prohibiting minors from possessing tobacco products; the meeting was in response to an ordinance being drafted by the city's Youth Advisory Council that may be presented to the City Council as early as next month; the ordinance would make it illegal for minors to possess tobacco within the city limits.

The standard price of turkey this Thanksgiving season is 98 cents a pound, up a penny from the average last year; but nobody pays the standard average price when bargain turkey prices can be found from 34 cents a pound and up; as of Tuesday, the lowest prices in Cape Girardeau were 34 cents a pound for a 10-to-14-pound frozen turkey; other prices range from 37 to 39 cents a pound; shoppers have to spend $25 to $50 to receive the cut-rate prices.

1972

PERKINS, Mo. -- The Rev. G.D. Parrack, district missionary of the Cape Girardeau Baptist Association, is the speaker for a dedication service in the morning at the Perkins Baptist Church; the church was recently remodeled and new pews installed; Don Seabaugh provides special music for the service.

Juanita Pate, a missionary nurse to Africa for 20 years, is the guest speaker at the Church of the Nazarene in Cape Girardeau; Pate is formerly of Charleston, Missouri.