Out of the past: Nov. 26

Nearly 30 youth gathered in the Cape Girardeau public library last night with local members of the Libertarian party to voice their opposition to a proposed municipal ordinance prohibiting minors from possessing tobacco products; the meeting was in response to an ordinance being drafted by the city's Youth Advisory Council that may be presented to the City Council as early as next month; the ordinance would make it illegal for minors to possess tobacco within the city limits.
The standard price of turkey this Thanksgiving season is 98 cents a pound, up a penny from the average last year; but nobody pays the standard average price when bargain turkey prices can be found from 34 cents a pound and up; as of Tuesday, the lowest prices in Cape Girardeau were 34 cents a pound for a 10-to-14-pound frozen turkey; other prices range from 37 to 39 cents a pound; shoppers have to spend $25 to $50 to receive the cut-rate prices.
PERKINS, Mo. -- The Rev. G.D. Parrack, district missionary of the Cape Girardeau Baptist Association, is the speaker for a dedication service in the morning at the Perkins Baptist Church; the church was recently remodeled and new pews installed; Don Seabaugh provides special music for the service.
Juanita Pate, a missionary nurse to Africa for 20 years, is the guest speaker at the Church of the Nazarene in Cape Girardeau; Pate is formerly of Charleston, Missouri.
Prospects for a revival of Teen Town take on a somewhat more hopeful hue with the announcement by James Swanson, member of the Teen Age Recreation Association, that the possibilities of remodeling the old Park Theater building on Broadway into such a community center for young people are being investigated.
Officially confirming that the government isn't at this time taking, or seeking to take, immediate possession of Courthouse Park or the courthouse building itself, Drake Watson, U.S. Attorney, has written The Southeast Missourian newspaper that form notices sent defendants were in error in stating the property was to be delivered immediately to the government.
BENTON, Mo. -- Rush H. Limbaugh, Cape Girardeau attorney, is the principal speaker at a union meeting of the Sunday schools of Unity, Redman, Commerce, Oran, Morley, Benton and Perkins, Missouri, at the Methodist church here in the afternoon; the meeting is non-denominational.
Members of First Christian Church at the morning services contribute $1,122 for payment on the Christian Cottage, which was purchased a year ago; the amount given is $18 in excess of the quota asked for the payment.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
